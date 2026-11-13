Rocklin Parks and Recreation is offering a Sit and Be Fit chair exercise class for adults ages 50+ from January 5 to January 26, 2027, meeting Tuesdays at 1:00 PM at the Rocklin Community Center, 5480 5th St., Rocklin. The class is designed for seniors with limited mobility and includes full-body strength, stretching, and cardio exercises to improve balance, flexibility, and independence. Register online with code 27041 at rocklin.ca.gov/registration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rocklin Parks and Recreation