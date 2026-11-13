Rocklin Parks and Recreation is offering the Shining Soccer Stars adaptive soccer program from January 9 to February 27, 2027, held indoors at Clarke Dominguez Gym, 5035 Meyers St., Rocklin, on Saturdays at 12:45 PM for children ages 4 to 12. The program uses a low coach-to-player ratio and an adaptive curriculum to help athletes with diverse abilities build skills and have fun. Register with code 27019 at rocklin.ca.gov/registration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rocklin Parks and Recreation