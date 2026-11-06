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Rocklin

Rocklin Gingerbread Build-off at Event Center Dec. 10

8 days ago
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Rocklin Parks and Recreation will host the Great Gingerbread Build-off on Thursday, December 10 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Rocklin Event Center. Builders can choose from three themes: Our Neighborhood, Winter Wonderland, or My Dream House, using either homemade or store-bought gingerbread kits, and people may join as builders or as “Sweet Spectators.” RSVP here: RocklinGreatGingerbreadBuildoff.eventbrite.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rocklin Parks and Recreation

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