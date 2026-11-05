🛒 Rocklin, CA Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Rocklin’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like talking with people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Rocklin, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with crafts, décor, and hobby supplies in a big-box store setting. You’ll need to be available some nights and weekends, be self‑motivated, and enjoy a steady, hands-on retail job.

Employer: Habit Burger & Grill

Habit Burger & Grill Location: Rocklin, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the register, and keeping the dining room welcoming. Comes with career growth paths, 401(k) with match, meal discounts/free food, and the chance to pick up more shifts as you learn other stations.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Rocklin, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $16.90–$28.62/hour (base + uncapped commission)

Sell Verizon wireless products while giving one-on-one help with phones and tech. This one stands out for paid training, strong benefits, commission upside, and clear advancement if you like a fast-paced sales floor.

If something here fits, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Rocklin too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.