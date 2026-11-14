Rockledge’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with quality and tech roles popping up across town. If you like hands-on work and clear processes, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hydro

Hydro Location: Rockledge, FL 32955

Rockledge, FL 32955 Category: Engineering / Quality (Manufacturing)

Engineering / Quality (Manufacturing) Job Type: Permanent, full-time

Apply by: December 14, 2026

Benefits: Medical, Rx, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life Insurance, Flexible Spending Accounts, Retirement Savings with Company Match/Contributions

This senior quality role owns customer specs, PPAPs, audits, and process improvements for a global aluminum and renewable energy company. Good fit if you’re strong in problem-solving, documentation, and want to shape how a plant runs day to day.

Employer: UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. Location: Rockledge, FL

Rockledge, FL Job Type: Full-time

This inspector role focuses on measuring and visually checking materials at different stages of production. You’ll use prints, checklists, and basic tools to keep products within tolerance and stop production when something’s off.

Employer: Aurie

Aurie Location: Rockledge, FL 32955 (in-person)

Rockledge, FL 32955 (in-person) Job Type: Part-time (day shift, potential to move to full-time)

(day shift, potential to move to full-time) Pay: $20.00 – $27.00 per hour

This hands-on tech job is all about assembling electro-mechanical systems, soldering on PCBs, and running simple computer/Python commands. Great if you have a few years of mechanical assembly and soldering experience and want flexible hours in a regulated, high-precision setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.