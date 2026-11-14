undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rockledge
🏭 Rockledge FL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Rockledge’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with quality and tech roles popping up across town. If you like hands-on work and clear processes, these three openings are worth a look.
Sr. Professional – QA
- Employer: Hydro
- Location: Rockledge, FL 32955
- Category: Engineering / Quality (Manufacturing)
- Job Type: Permanent, full-time
- Apply by: December 14, 2026
- Benefits: Medical, Rx, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life Insurance, Flexible Spending Accounts, Retirement Savings with Company Match/Contributions
This senior quality role owns customer specs, PPAPs, audits, and process improvements for a global aluminum and renewable energy company. Good fit if you’re strong in problem-solving, documentation, and want to shape how a plant runs day to day.
Quality Control I
- Employer: UFP Industries, Inc.
- Location: Rockledge, FL
- Job Type: Full-time
This inspector role focuses on measuring and visually checking materials at different stages of production. You’ll use prints, checklists, and basic tools to keep products within tolerance and stop production when something’s off.
Manufacturing Technician
- Employer: Aurie
- Location: Rockledge, FL 32955 (in-person)
- Job Type: Part-time (day shift, potential to move to full-time)
- Pay: $20.00 – $27.00 per hour
This hands-on tech job is all about assembling electro-mechanical systems, soldering on PCBs, and running simple computer/Python commands. Great if you have a few years of mechanical assembly and soldering experience and want flexible hours in a regulated, high-precision setting.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.