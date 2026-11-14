Rockland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from state public health to in‑home senior care. If you’re ready to help your neighbors stay healthy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: State of Maine – DHHS / Maine CDC

State of Maine – Location: Rockland, Maine (covers Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox & Waldo Counties)

(covers Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox & Waldo Counties) Type: Full-time (generally Monday–Friday, 8AM–5PM)

(generally Monday–Friday, 8AM–5PM) Salary: $29.74 – $40.53 per hour (includes 15% stipend)

(includes 15% stipend) Deadline: Closes November 30, 2026

You’ll provide public health nursing in homes and the community—supporting new parents, older adults, and people with TB and other health needs. Role includes home/field visits, care planning, and community health work, with partial telework, travel reimbursement, and a strong state benefits package (paid leave, health/dental, retirement, parental leave, and more). New grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: BrightPath LLC

Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Salary: $22.00 – $23.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role in assisted living, nursing homes, and private homes, helping with bathing, dressing, meals, meds, and mobility. Good fit if you have experience with seniors, dementia, Alzheimer’s, or developmental disabilities and want steady, in-person work making daily life safer and more comfortable for clients.

Employer: Amada Senior Care of Southern Maine

Location: Rockland & Camden area, ME

Type: Full-time, Part-time (on-site, in-home)

Full-time, Part-time (on-site, in-home) Salary: $19 – $23 per hour

Daytime, in-home senior care with a flexible schedule and focus on companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, and transportation. Offers paid training, PTO, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) merit, referral bonuses, and earned wage access, with room to grow your caregiving career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers here often train the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.