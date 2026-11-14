Rockland’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like helping customers and keeping shelves looking sharp.

Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and friendly, face-to-face work.

Employer: Hallmark Cards

Hallmark Cards Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Part-time (about 15–23 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.50–$18.50/hour

Work mostly on your own in local stores, keeping Hallmark cards and gifts stocked, organized, and ready for holidays. This is a good fit if you like moving around, don’t mind some lifting, and want a flexible schedule with paid training and access to voluntary benefits.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

Help lead the store team, support customers at the counter and on the phone, and handle some shift-lead duties when managers are out. Great if you enjoy problem-solving, want room to grow, and like the idea of benefits, 401(k) with employer contributions, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Nouria

Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $17.00/hour

Front-line role in a busy convenience store, helping customers at the register, keeping the store clean, and supporting safe, smooth operations. Comes with potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and holidays for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or nearby locations listed too. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Rockland tend to fill fast once the right person applies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.