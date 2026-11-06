🍽️ Rockland, ME Food & Hospitality Jobs – Several Part-Time Roles

Rockland’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid part-time roles just opened up. These are good fits if you like staying active, working with people, and want steady hours.

Employer: Nouria

Nouria Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Work in a busy convenience store food station making fresh, made-to-order items, keeping coffee and grab-and-go stocked, and running the register. Comes with benefits for eligible team members (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition assistance) and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Prep and slice deli meats and cheeses, make hot and cold items, and help customers at the counter in a fast-paced grocery deli. Offers flexible schedules, associate discounts, and health/retirement benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Use your decorating skills to finish cakes and desserts, handle custom orders, and keep bakery displays looking great. This role is ideal if you already have cake decorating experience and want flexible hours plus potential health and 401(k) benefits if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.