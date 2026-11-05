🏥 Rockland, Maine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rockland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from clinics to grocery pharmacies. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: Rockland, ME (75 Maverick Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $21.40 per hour

Work in the pharmacy at your local Hannaford, helping fill prescriptions, handle insurance forms, and assist customers. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on your feet, and want steady hours with a large, established employer.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Location: Rockland, ME

Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week)

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour (good faith range)

Support therapists and patients in a rehab setting with both hands-on help and light office work. This role offers flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, and is great if you want healthcare experience without full-time hours.

Employer: Rehab Without Walls

Location: Rockland, ME – Outpatient Neuro Rehab Clinic

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Salary: Not listed

Join a specialized neuro rehab clinic, working closely with PT/OT/speech therapists, helping with patient care, documentation, and community outings in a company van. Ideal for CNAs, HHAs, or pre-health students who want strong clinical experience and a weekday-only schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.