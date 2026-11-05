🛒 Rockland, Maine Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rockland’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles hiring now with clear pay and simple requirements.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: 75 Maverick Street, Rockland, ME

Type: FULL-TIME (part-time hours in Center Store)

FULL-TIME (part-time hours in Center Store) Pay: $16.00 – $20.15 per hour

Stock shelves, help customers find items, and keep the grocery aisles looking sharp. Good fit if you like a busy pace, working on a team, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet all shift.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: 75 Maverick Street, Rockland, ME

Type: FULL-TIME (overnight/early morning shifts)

FULL-TIME (overnight/early morning shifts) Pay: $16.80 – $21.60 per hour

Overnight role focused on unloading trucks and stocking shelves with little supervision. Great if you prefer night hours, like physical work, and want a bit more pay for working off-peak times.

Employer: TJ Maxx (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 235 Camden Street, Rockland, ME

Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour (starting range)

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store neat and organized. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits, especially if you stay and build hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.