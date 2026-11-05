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🏥 Rockland, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Rockland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both home care and clinical settings. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few strong roles worth a look this week.
LPN Home Care VNA – Full Time (Day Shift)
- Employer: South Shore Health
- Location: 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8–4:30)
- Pay: $29.41 – $45.30/hour
Home care role on the SSH VNA Team providing skilled nursing in patients’ homes under the RN’s plan of care. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, daytime hours, and working independently while still being part of a team. Requires graduate of an accredited LPN program, MA LPN license, and 2+ years recent acute care or home care experience.
Home Health Caregiver (CNA/HHA/PCA) – $20–$23/hr
- Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare
- Location: Rockland, MA
- Type: Full-time and part-time, first & second shift
- Pay: $20 – $23/hour, weekly pay
Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes: personal care, mobility help, light housekeeping, and companionship. Flexible weekday and weekend schedules with 20+ hours/week available and immediate openings. Looking for CNA, HHA, or PCA certification and prior caregiving experience.
Radiology Technologist – Part Time, Enhanced Pay + Sign-On for FT
- Employer: South Shore Health
- Location: Rockland, MA
- Type: Part-time (other shifts also mentioned: full-time and per diem)
- Pay: New competitive pay rates; $7,500 sign-on bonus for full-time roles
Hospital-based imaging role doing diagnostic X-rays with a focus on patient care, safety, and radiation protection. Highlights include no on-call, flexible shifts (day/evening/night), free parking, and exposure to a Level II Adult Trauma Center and Level III NICU. Requires graduation from an approved two-year radiography program and MA RT license (or temporary).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Rockland tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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