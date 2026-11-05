🏥 Rockland, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Rockland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both home care and clinical settings. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: South Shore Health

South Shore Health Location: 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8–4:30)

Pay: $29.41 – $45.30/hour

Home care role on the SSH VNA Team providing skilled nursing in patients’ homes under the RN’s plan of care. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, daytime hours, and working independently while still being part of a team. Requires graduate of an accredited LPN program, MA LPN license, and 2+ years recent acute care or home care experience.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Rockland, MA

Type: Full-time and part-time, first & second shift

Full-time and part-time, first & second shift Pay: $20 – $23/hour, weekly pay

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes: personal care, mobility help, light housekeeping, and companionship. Flexible weekday and weekend schedules with 20+ hours/week available and immediate openings. Looking for CNA, HHA, or PCA certification and prior caregiving experience.

Employer: South Shore Health

South Shore Health Location: Rockland, MA

Type: Part-time (other shifts also mentioned: full-time and per diem)

(other shifts also mentioned: full-time and per diem) Pay: New competitive pay rates; $7,500 sign-on bonus for full-time roles

Hospital-based imaging role doing diagnostic X-rays with a focus on patient care, safety, and radiation protection. Highlights include no on-call, flexible shifts (day/evening/night), free parking, and exposure to a Level II Adult Trauma Center and Level III NICU. Requires graduation from an approved two-year radiography program and MA RT license (or temporary).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Rockland tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.