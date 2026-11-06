📢 Free Wendy’s meals for Rockland foster & adoptive families Nov. 18

📢 Free Wendy’s meals for Rockland foster & adoptive families

On Wednesday, November 18, Rockland County is teaming up with local Wendy’s to celebrate National Adoption Month and share info about foster care and adoption.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., foster and adoptive families in Rockland County can get free meals at either:

Wendy’s, 90 Route 59, Nanuet

Wendy’s, 125 Route 9W, West Haverstraw

Staff from the Rockland County Department of Social Services Children’s Services Unit will be there to answer questions about becoming a foster parent or adopting.

If you’ve ever thought about fostering, this is a relaxed way to learn more and meet the team that supports local families.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can also visit FosterRockland.com for details on the process and requirements.