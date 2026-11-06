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📢 Free Wendy’s meals for Rockland foster & adoptive families Nov. 18
📢 Free Wendy’s meals for Rockland foster & adoptive families
On Wednesday, November 18, Rockland County is teaming up with local Wendy’s to celebrate National Adoption Month and share info about foster care and adoption.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., foster and adoptive families in Rockland County can get free meals at either:
- Wendy’s, 90 Route 59, Nanuet
- Wendy’s, 125 Route 9W, West Haverstraw
Staff from the Rockland County Department of Social Services Children’s Services Unit will be there to answer questions about becoming a foster parent or adopting.
If you’ve ever thought about fostering, this is a relaxed way to learn more and meet the team that supports local families.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can also visit FosterRockland.com for details on the process and requirements.
More Info: Rockland Collaborates with Local Wendy’s in Recogn...
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