Rockingham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on nursing to therapy and behavior support. If you’re in the medical field and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare

Monarch Healthcare Location: Rockingham, NC

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Provide nursing care in an intermediate care facility, including meds, assessments, and coordinating doctor visits, under RN supervision. Good fit if you like person-centered care, want flexible PRN hours, and meet NC LPN license and driver’s license requirements.

Employer: Life 360 Therapy Services, Inc.

Location: Rockingham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00–$70.00/hour

In-person SLP role focused on supervising 2 SLPAs, reviewing notes, and handling evals and recerts. Comes with solid benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO) and is ideal if you have a Master’s in SLP and at least 2 years NC or 3 years SC license experience.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Rockingham, NC (community-based)

Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Pay: Competitive; see PBS compensation estimator

BCBA/BCaBA role providing ABA services for individuals with autism in home, school, and community settings. Highlights include flexible caseloads, quarterly bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays/PTO, and strong clinical support built by BCBAs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.