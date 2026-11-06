⚠️ Rockingham County offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ County offices closed for Veterans Day, Nov. 11

Rockingham County has announced that all County Administrative Offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

If you need to handle county business in person or by phone, plan to visit or call on a different day, as normal services will not be available on Nov. 11.

This closure applies to Rockingham County Administrative Offices in Rockingham County, VA.