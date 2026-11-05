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Rockingham County
Pathway Fair for 8th Graders at RCC on Nov. 10
3 days ago
The Rockingham County Pathway Fair for eighth-grade students and families will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 4:30–7:00 PM at the Rockingham Community College gymnasium. Families can learn about high school options, explore career pathways, and ask questions about future education and work choices.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Go Rockingham County, NC
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