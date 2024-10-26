Opinion: We must together become a people of life

In 2022, 56,457 abortions were performed in the state of Illinois, up by 4,660 from 2021, which was up by 5,554 from 2020 — a number that has increased steadily since 2016.

Abortion rights politicians in Rockford have protected, promoted, encouraged, financed and kept abortion legal while voting to expand access to services that terminate pregnancies and end the lives of God's babies in the womb.

Those who vote these politicians into power are responsible for what is done to these babies.

The former abortion clinic on Broadway that politicians and activists protected had a sign in its window for years that read. NIWC 50,000 - JC 50. The sign was meant to antagonize protesters by stating that the Northern Illinois Women's Center provided abortion services to 50,000 women while Jesus Christ could only save 50 babies from death.

Not one Rockford area politician or activist supporting the center would say publicly that this was wrong.

Some politicians from Rockford and Winnebago County have voted to expand abortion access across the Rockford area and across the state and some have even voted for a law to silence local Pregnancy Care Centers so mothers cannot receive help if they wish to choose life. It seems they support a right to kill but not the rights to offer help to mothers in need.

Jesus said in Matthew 25, "Whatever you do to the least of My people you do unto Me." Politicians who support abortion and those who vote them into office are directly responsible for the killing of God's children that Jesus loves so dearly. Jesus considers that what is done in an abortion to a little girl or boy is being done directly to Him.

In the Gospel of Luke 1:41, Elizabeth inspired by the Holy Spirit tells us, "For behold, when the sound of your greeting came to my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy." The Holy Bible clearly tells us babies in the womb are fully human persons and that Jesus Christ Himself was a child in the womb. Pro-choice voters in Rockford seem to have no love or compassion for members of our human family in the womb.

Rockford Mayor McNamara and state Rep. Dave Vella chose to reject the Christian faith and replace it with obedience to the culture of death and party politics. Neither of them should receive Holy Communion anymore because they have chosen abortion over Christ.

The former abortion clinic on Broadway voluntarily closed in 2012 after operating for 40 years. But before it closed, the Illinois Department of Public Health ordered an emergency suspension of the clinic’s license because of health and safety violations and conditions that the state called a direct threat to the public.

One of the main goals of some Rockford politicians who support abortion is to make sure tuition support for Christians schools never passes in Illinois.

In other states, tuition support for Christians schools has lifted countless children out of poverty and helped lead them to moral and academic excellence.

To our Rockford politicians, these families and children matter less than the powerful teachers unions that flood their campaigns with cash.

Politicians who support abortion say they are for the "right to chose" to end the life of a baby in the womb and that your tax dollar should support access to abortion services. But you don't have the right for your tax dollars to pay for your own child's education in a school of your choice.

Our society will never have justice, peace, or love if we choose to end the lives of our own children.

Abortion supporters are all created in the image of God, are all love by God and all vital members of our community.

Please, I beg you, for the good of little girls and boys in the womb, for the love of mothers and families, please take an honest look at the facts we believe about abortion. Abortion kills a person, Abortion doesn't make a mother un-pregnant. It makes her a mother who killed her own child. Abortion is devastating to the souls of all who support it.

What is our answer? We must come together as a community that offers mothers in difficult situations material help, personal help, spiritual help. We have three Pregnancy Care Centers in the Rockford area. We have countless churches and community organizations that will help.

What we need now is for all of us to be people who offer life, love, friendship and real support to mothers in need. Abortion ends in the death of a child, the wounding of a mother's heart and possibly the loss of the eternal souls of those who support the killing of God's children.

Together, and it can only be done together, we must do as the Holy Bible tells us in Deuteronomy 30:15-20, "I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live."

Kevin Rilott is a Rockford resident and president of the Rockford Family Initiative.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Opinion: We must together become a people of life