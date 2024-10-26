Open in App
    Letters: Votes for most Democrats are votes supporting access to abortion services

    By Robert Whalen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YtUz_0wMyqKnN00

    There are Democrat rallies around the area supporting abortion rights and a fundraiser planned locally.

    This vote will decide if babies are sacrificed. This is not ideology. It is the individual's responsibility to vote informed.

    There are consequences to everything we do in life.

    It is not a vote for an ideology or a "party platform." It is the life or death of an unborn child.

    Supporting most Democrats is a vote for abortion access.

    A choice is easy when someone else makes it for you. Today, however, with the ending of Roe v. Wade, you now have a choice with extraordinary consequence.

    Prior to the zoning board authorizing an abortion clinic to start operations on Auburn Street, no children were killed in Rockford for a long time. Those children are now in our schools and parks.

    The terrible consequence is that those who recently voted to allow abortion to resume here are now complicit in the deaths of children at that abortion clinic. That is an eternal consequence.

    In the end when you face God who creates life, you will answer to him.

    Did you vote for life or death?

    A vote for Democrats will allow for an increase in abortions.

    Your vote and your choice. Your eternal consequence.

    Robert Whalen, Belvidere

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Letters: Votes for most Democrats are votes supporting access to abortion services

    Comments / 44

    Ms Wanda
    19m ago
    Women choice women body
    bcab
    6h ago
    Get rid of the Democrats.
