Pediatricians across the Rockford area will soon be sharing books and lessons in early literacy with parents during their children's annual doctor's visits as part of a new initiative that's already reached more than 4 million children in the U.S.

Over the course of 35 years, Reach Out and Read has helped parents establish daily reading routines with their children and create literacy-rich homes, which in turn helps children develop better literacy skills.

Rockford's Reach Out and Read initiative was launched Oct. 1 at Crusader Community Health. Crusader plans to expand the program to include all of its pediatric clinics by early 2025. UW Health, Mercy Health, and OSF St. Anthony Medical Center are expected to add clinics by late 2024 or early 2025.

The United Way of Rock River Valley plans to use a $300,000 grant secured by State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Loves Park, to help purchase and distribute age-appropriate books through doctors' offices.

Area leaders were joined by Gov. JB Pritzker Thursday at Second First Congregational Church in downtown Rockford to celebrate the beginning of the program in the Rockford area.

“Giving children the resources and assistance necessary to establish vital reading skills at a young age is essential to building a foundation of literacy that can support learning in every subject and across every interest,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. “Reach Out and Read meets families where they are to provide research-based literacy assistance — the kind of simple but effective outreach this state is proud to help fund.”

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford welcomes a new literacy program aimed at young children and their parents