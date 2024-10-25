Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rockford Register Star

    On the market: This Rockford area home is on the market for $750,000

    By Kathi Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iivlD_0wLRc0ig00

    Address: 2950 Cotswold Circle, Rockford

    Property description: This executive home in Wyndemir Village’s gated community has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The home is custom built on two lots and has 4,479 square feet of living space. There's a waterfall, koi pond, coffered ceilings, built-in bookcases, French doors, oversized moldings, a chef's kitchen, sub-zero built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, granite countertops. a no-edge walk-in tiled shower, a soaking tub, a loft area with skylight and a partially-exposed, finished lower level. This home is part of a homeowners association providing community services including window washing, sealing driveway, snow removal, lawn care and in-ground irrigation.

    Asking price: $750,000

    Listing agent: Tara Osborne, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, 815-979-7987

    About this series

    Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email news@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

    Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent for the Rockford Register Star.

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: This Rockford area home is on the market for $750,000

    Related Search

    Real estateHomeowners associationHome renovationReal estate investmentProperty taxesLuxury homes

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 18 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Opinion: It is Important to be health conscious to save money and maybe even your life
    Rockford Register Star2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast16 hours ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy