On the market: This Rockford area home is on the market for $750,000

Address: 2950 Cotswold Circle, Rockford

Property description: This executive home in Wyndemir Village’s gated community has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The home is custom built on two lots and has 4,479 square feet of living space. There's a waterfall, koi pond, coffered ceilings, built-in bookcases, French doors, oversized moldings, a chef's kitchen, sub-zero built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, granite countertops. a no-edge walk-in tiled shower, a soaking tub, a loft area with skylight and a partially-exposed, finished lower level. This home is part of a homeowners association providing community services including window washing, sealing driveway, snow removal, lawn care and in-ground irrigation.

Asking price: $750,000

Listing agent: Tara Osborne, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, 815-979-7987

