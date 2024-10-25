Open in App
    Letters: Better redevelopment practices could help address city's high unemployment rate

    By Carlos Martinez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pnnr_0wLQfhHu00

    In the last couple of weeks, many have been sending letters about who you should vote for in these local elections and why. The candidates running have promised all kinds and sorts of things — from lowering property taxes to the lowest level, to increasing spending to education and reducing crime.

    The truth of the matter is, however, that there is one particular issue the candidates haven’t addressed at all, and that might be an issue to think about if we are planning to have a growth mindset — the unemployment rate.

    Rockford’s unemployment rate has systematically been above of the state’s unemployment. On average, in the last decade, the city's rate has been 1.5 percentage points above the state’s unemployment rate, and 1.1 higher then that of the Midwest region. This is without considering that the median unemployment rate has hovered around 6.5 percent.

    Many have claimed over the years that this is because of structural issues outside the control of the city’s government or the planning it can provide to ease poverty levels and help low-income earners. These claims have often been repetitive, especially when Rockfordians have attempted to criticize the slow results we are getting in terms of growth.

    Yet, there is a solution that could cost taxpayers nothing while fostering employment and reducing poverty. The city has been focused on redeveloping its older buildings to prevent them from falling into blight. However, much of this development has centered on historical buildings, while houses and other structures have been condemned.

    The excessive cost that the city imposes through zoning can explain much of this economic behavior, singling out mixed-use land to a very minute percentage of the land. Had the city expanded this type of land use, not only unemployment would have been lower in the past decades, we would have had cheaper and diverse housing options for all income ranges.

    It will never be too late to deregulate, especially now given that Rockford’s housing market is one of the hottest in the nation. Call your ask aldermen, cast your vote and push so that the future generations of Rockfordians can be homeowners.

    Carlos Martinez, Beloit, Wisconsin

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Letters: Better redevelopment practices could help address city's high unemployment rate

