    Opinion: It is Important to be health conscious to save money and maybe even your life

    By L.C. Wilson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fv67g_0wLQfVe400

    Today interesting enough my focus opinion will be hospital emergency room visits.

    I had one in September 2023. I felt it was important because I called (Ask a Nurse), told her my symptoms — light headed and shortness of breath — and she suggested that I go to the emergency room.

    I did. At the hospital, I sit and waited around three hours before it was my turn for a room. I spent about 6 hours total.

    I noticed while waiting there were other persons coming and going in the emergency room wait area, that came after me and some got waited on and sent home.

    I diplomatically went over to the receiving clerk’s area to ask, “Why was this happening?“

    I was told as new persons come into the emergency room their condition warrants how soon they could be seen. I did not want to be too personal to check each new person’s ailments were so I became pissed off.

    Here is a scenario. What if I would have fallen in my condition and bumped my head? It really made me stop and think, thank God this did not happen. What if I had done this and got a concussion, or cracked my skull and my head which may have required stitches?

    Once my turn came up, there were a series of tests and an x-ray done on me.

    Believe me, I know I am not the only person that has experienced long stays at in emergency room.

    I have asked other persons if they had personal experience in this matter or if they knew someone that had a lengthy emergency room visit.

    Some did, especially women agreed that some visits to this area are sometimes long waits.

    My intention is not to deter anyone from seeking medical attention when advised by a medical person or a medical team discussing your particular ailment or hurting. Please go if requested and get that condition checked out.

    There are some who feel, “I got this. I will take a couple of Tylenol or ibuprofen and sit down for a couple of hours. Then, I’ll be alright.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OtGv_0wLQfVe400

    This has worked out OK in some cases. But then there are some cases that end up worse.

    I know how expensive emergency room visits can be.

    In most cases, what can you do to help reduce these high costs? The answer is to try your best to eat healthy and do some exercises, both mental and physical.

    By 2030, 1 in 5 Americans will be 65 or older, according to AARP.

    Maybe by then most of us still living will have a fighting chance. Thank you and have a good trick-or-treat.

    L.C. Wilson is a former member of the Winnebago County Board.

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Opinion: It is Important to be health conscious to save money and maybe even your life

