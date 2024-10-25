Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rockford Register Star

    Opinion: Mental health services should be a community priority

    By Wally Haas,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gkq32_0wLQdXTw00

    Adequate mental health services are an important part of a community’s infrastructure — just as important as public safety, good roads and quality education. Without good physical and mental health, nothing else matters.

    Mental health services had not been a priority in Winnebago County. The situation was so bad that a 2016 report by the Winnebago County Mental Health Advisory Committee warned of a mental health "emergency."

    It took four years to address that emergency. There should have been a sense of urgency to fix a situation that bad. Those who need services can’t afford to wait.

    The state of Illinois contributed to the dire state of mental health services here.

    After Singer Mental Health Center closed in 2012, the state was supposed to use about half the money saved by closing Singer for community-based programs. That didn’t happen. Instead, funding for mental health and substance abuse services declined.

    More: Election: Supporters rally for sales tax that helps 'anyone and everyone' in Rockford area

    It was imperative that a local solution be found.

    The majority of Illinois counties have some type of behavioral health funding board, the most common being a 708 Community Health Board that operates with local property tax money. Winnebago County was the only urban area in Illinois without such a board.

    Property taxes in the region and state are much too high so property taxes could not be seriously considered as an option.

    Legislation passed in 2018 allowed counties to ask voters to approve a sales tax to finance mental health and substance abuse services. Winnebago became the first county to allow such a vote.

    The issue was placed on the March 17, 2020 ballot, and voters resoundingly said yes to spending a half-cent on the dollar extra for their purchases to finance these important services.

    Four years later, the funding made available because of that sales tax has had a huge impact on the community.

    New programs have been created. Thousands of individuals now have access to services that didn’t four years ago. Access being the key word.

    Programs are evidence-based, i.e., there’s research that shows they are effective.

    The new programs have helped the general public as well. Emergency room visits because of mental health crises declined 53 percent last year, according to Dick Kunnert, vice president of the Mental Health Board. That means less of a wait for those who have physical reasons to go to an emergency room.

    There were a lot of “wow” reactions from the audience during a mental health panel discussion Oct. 17 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. “Wow” 44 new programs that wouldn’t exist without the mental health sales tax funding. “Wow” 18,000 individuals served. “Wow” children especially need and are lacking services.

    The sales tax also has helped create jobs. There are 165 more social workers today than there were in 2020. There is a critical need for more experts in the field: more social workers, more psychiatrists, more psychologists.

    There are programs to help fill those needs.

    You can read about the impact in a booklet put together by the Region 1 Planning Council. You can go online to r1planning.org/community-impact/wccmhb/ to see what has been accomplished.

    You can learn more by watching four videos on the TransformRockford YouTube channel (youtube.com/@TransformRockford ).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiEyb_0wLQdXTw00

    Jason Holcomb of R1 gives an overview of mental health services in one. Mary Trujillo, mental health program manager for the City of Rockford, talks about crisis response teams. Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green of the University of Illinois College of Medicine, explains how a program to create social workers at the college works. The last video in the series is with Joan Lodge of Rosecrance who talks about the thousands of individuals with mental health and substance abuse challenges who have been helped by Rosecrance.

    There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done, and it will take plenty of resources to get the job done well.

    Extension of the sales tax is one of the issues for you to vote on Nov. 5.

    Mental health services are not a luxury — they are an essential ingredient to the well-being of so many of our friends and neighbors.

    Wally Haas is executive director of Transform Rockford. His email address is whaas@transformrockford.org

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Opinion: Mental health services should be a community priority

    Related Search

    Mental health fundingMental health legislationCommunity HealthHealth CenterCommunity prioritiesMental Health Services

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    10 phrases manipulative people use to gain your trust
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 18 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy