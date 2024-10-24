Looking for something to do this weekend in the Rockford area? Here are 36 upcoming events

The weekend brings the POTUS play at WSSR, a Black Crowes concert and a Gangster Wedding Murder Mystery, along with fundraisers, live music, Halloween events and more to the Rockford area.

Concordia Lutheran Trunk or Treat

What: Grab your costumes and bring the family to this trunk or treat. Highlights include a parent trunk decorating competition and pumpkin decorating contest.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Concordia Lutheran, 7424 N. Second St., Machesney Park

Cost: Free

2024 BIPOC Exhibition Opening Reception

What: The 2024 BIPOC exhibitions are Grenapunk by Eddaviel, a collection of work exploring the African heritage as Afro-Caribbean in the past-present-future and Perseverance by Dice White. Eddaviel is from the Dominican Republic and has worked with films, advertising, publishers, galleries, museums, universities and cultural centers around the world. Dice White is a 20 year-old artist from Rockford whose success is a testament to the human spirit surmounting the effects of a mother addicted to drugs, his own psychological distress and the challenge of homelessness. See the exhibition through Dec. 27.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Freeport Art Museum, 121 N. Harlem Ave., Freeport

Last Friday Tasting Series: Winnebago County CASA

What: Come help raise money for Winnebago County CASA. Sample a variety of wine, beer and spirits from around the globe. Winnebago County CASA is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that advocates for the best interests of children

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Artale Wine Co., 6876 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: $20 cash/check donation to the organization

POTUS

What: One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. Selina Fillinger’s all-female farce took Broadway by storm in a star-studded production that earned three 2022 Tony nominations.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26; 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 and the next two weekends

Where: The West Side Show Room, 1414 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Free; goodwill donations welcomed

Halloween Light Event

What: Come make a donation to the costume fund or use the new QR code to support Rockford's sole Halloween non-profit. Costumes have been delivered to local families and your support will help us continue to provide a fun and spooky Halloween experience for the community.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 – Thursday, Oct. 31

Where: Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N. Second St., Rockford

Cost: Free; donations welcomed

The Black Crowes

What: The rock band has played more than 150 shows, spanning 20 countries worldwide, all while celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. On March 15, 2024, The Black Crowes released their 10th studio album Happiness Bastards, their first album of original music in 15 years. For ages 21 and older.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Hard Rock Casino, 7801 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $99-$197

A Mystical Evening with the Psychics

What: Come for a mystical evening with five psychic readers and healers. Find a mini skull hidden in the store and receive 25% off your entire store purchase excluding services. Permanent Jewelry services will also be available. Online booking.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Synergy Collective, 1625 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

Festival of Frights

What: The Festival of Frights is a community Halloween lights drive through event which collects donations to purchase new Halloween costumes for local children in need.

When: Friday, Oct. 25 – Thursday, Oct. 31

Where: 1401 N. Second St., Rockford

Cost: Free

Haunted Burpee

What: This event features drinks, Dinos and dead things. Learn about skulls, skins and bones and get a chance to dissect something. There will be museum-wide special displays from the art of taxidermy to eyeball dissection. Wander into the haunted graveyard and find your lost friends armed with a flashlight. Admission includes science demonstrations, animals and plants, bones and fossils.

When: Noon -7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Burpee Museum of Natural History, 737 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $14; $12 for ages 4-12; free for age 3 and younger and members; $20 for Barnes Mansion tour

Spooktacular Halloween

What: Anderson Japanese Gardens, Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehab & Education Center and the Rockford Public Library partner for a family-friendly Halloween event. Children are invited to come dressed in costume for trick or treating throughout the gardens and Halloween craft stations. There will be a Spooky Graveyard for photos, Hoo Haven learning centers throughout the garden and RPL’s Mobile Library reading spooky stories.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: Included in regular admission cost

All Hallows Eve

What: Come in costume and "trick or treat" to get candy and other treats from friendly, costumed volunteers stationed at more than 20 decorated, historic buildings in the Victorian Village. Plus, enjoy a variety of games and other activities for children of all ages.

When: Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Midway Village, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford

Cost: $7 for ages 3-17; $5 for adults; $4 for member children; free for member adults and children up to 2 years old

Trunk or Treat at First Baptist

What: In addition to the trunks full of treats, there will be games; door prizes; hot chocolate; a trampoline show (at 6 p.m.); special guests, the Machesney Park Fire Department with their fire truck; and lots of candy.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: First Baptist Church of Machesney Park, 718 Harlem Road, Machesney Park

GPS Trunk or Treat

What: Dress up in your favorite costume to trick or treat from decorated cars.

When: Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: GPS Faith Community, 11189 Forest Hills Road, Machesney Park

Cost: Free

Halloween Party at Town Hall

What: Come to Town Hall to celebrate Halloween with a costumer contest for prizes, spooky songs, giveaways, free pizza, spooky drink specials and photo opportunities. Free darts from 9 p.m. to midnight.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Town Hall Lounge, 5624 N. Second St., Loves Park

Alpine Lutheran Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest

What: Fall Fest activities are from 3-5 p.m., with the Trunk or Treat starting at approximately 5:25 p.m. Everyone is invited. The Fall Fest activities will include a costume contest, games, crafts and fun for all. Concessions will be sold.

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Alpine Lutheran Church, 5001 Forest View Ave., Rockford

Trunk or Treat at Riverside Community Church

What: All are welcome to come through with your best Halloween costumes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Riverside Community Church, 6816 N. Second St., Machesney Park

Cost: Free

Kids Spot Trunk or Treat and Halloween Bash

What: After filling up on treats at the Trunk or Treat, head inside for the Halloween Bash. Your ticket grants access to an array of activities: bounce, jump, and play in the gyms; transform into favorite Halloween characters with creative face painting; get hands-on and make spooky crafts to take home. Show off your costume for a chance to win a prize.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Kids Spot, 9461 N. Second St., Roscoe

Cost: Trunk or Treat is free; $25 for Halloween bash; $40 for two children. Free for parents.

Atwood Center Trunk or Treat

What: Join Atwood staff for Trunk or Treat festivities. Learn about nocturnal neighbors and about how, even if you're not an owl, your senses can adapt in the dark of night. Come with no fear or fright for all treats, no tricks. Activities include carnival-style games, sensory activities and birds of prey tour. This event runs rain or shine, so be prepared to be outdoors. Please wear closed-toed and closed-heeled shoes to participate.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Atwood Center, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford

Cost: $5; free for parents and children up to two years old

Cherry Valley Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat

What: Cherry Valley Police will also be there, joining in the fun and ensuring a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. Halloween parade starts at the Old School Park and ends at the Softball Field in Baumann Park. Come dressed in Halloween costumes. There’ll be costume judging, activities for the kids and Halloween treats for everyone in costumes.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Bauman Park

Cost:

City of South Beloit Trunk or Treat

What: The South Beloit Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and the South Beloit Lion's Club are co-hosting this Halloween Trunk or Treat event. Don't forget to wear your costume for this afternoon of family fun.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: South Beloit City Park, 400 Winnebago Ave., South Beloit

Cost: Free

Community Ofrenda Build Up

What: Help build this year's Community Ofrenda (Altar) for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with papel picado, papel flores, photos and more. Set up the festive decorations and fill the Ofrenda with photos (copies) of loved ones and their favorite things. Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford

First Student Rockton Trunk or Treat

What: This trunk or treat event features a bounce house, games, candy and a haunted bus. Hot dog lunch available for a small donation.

When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: First Student Inc., 720 N. Blackhawk Road, Rockton

Gangster Wedding Murder Mystery

What: Enjoy dinner, dessert, drinks and murder. Witness a 1920s wedding with a twist.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Historic Auto Attractions, 13825 Metric Road, Roscoe

Cost: $70; $120 for couple; $190 for table of 4

Our Savior’s Trunk or Treat

What: Held in the Bridge parking lot, see a plethora of decked-out vehicles, brimming with nut-free candy and non-edible treats. It’s a Halloween event for families looking to enjoy some spooky fun in a safe and friendly environment. Dress your best for the costume parade at 3 p.m. Prize for the best-dressed participant. Competition for best decorated trunk, too.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford

Pancakes and Pianos

What: Northwest Community Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary with this special event. Pancakes and Pianos is a tribute to this beloved community and former tradition of the Flapjack 5K, reimagined for the 75-year milestone. This sophisticated brunch after dark features heavy hors d’oeuvres with an elegant breakfast theme, cocktails and plenty of pancakes. Guests will also enjoy a professional live dueling piano performance from Howl2Go as they indulge in the evening's festivities.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: NIU-Rockford, 8500 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $75

Pecatonica Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat

What: The festival is from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the trunk or treat from 3:15-5 p.m. Prizes for best trunk. German American State Bank will be grilling and PWC will have a bake sale. Other activities include bounce houses, photo booth, trackless train rides, balloon twister, face painting, crafts, temporary tattoos, peddle tractors, small petting zoo, build a buddy, vendors, business specials, pumpkin bowling, apple chuck'n, mini-putt and more games and activities.

When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: 820 High St., Pecatonica

Cost: Free

Rockford’s Most Haunted

What: Visit three historical locations in Rockford: Veterans Memorial Hall, Tinker Swiss Cottage and The Graham – Ginestra House. All of these sites have reported ghostly encounters and paranormal happenings. Their history will be shared by the locations’ staff and Kathi Kresol. Sara Bowker and Samantha Hochmann will join in to share their impressions of who might linger in the halls. Start the evening at Veterans Memorial Hall, then you will be handed a schedule to travel to the other locations.

When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $50; must be paid in advance

Spook the Blocks

What: Bring the whole family for an afternoon of Trick-or-Treating and costumes. Dress up, bring candy bags and explore downtown to celebrate Halloween with local businesses.

When: Noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: downtown Rockford

Spook the Dells

What: Meet nocturnal animal characters on the trails and enjoy a s'more by the fire at the fun, family friendly event.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Cost: $8; $5 for members

Spooktacular

What: Wear costumes and celebrate Halloween early with a spine-tingling program of spooky symphonic sounds. From hauntingly beautiful classics created by orchestral composers to ghostly melodies that create a chilling background for the movies, this concert will be fun for all ages

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $10-$77

Downtown Rockton Halloween Pub Crawl

What: Join Fibs, American Legion, Al's Main St Tap, Rookie's, Pokies, Ye Olde Pub and Rockton Inn for the pub crawl.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Downtown Rockton

Friends of RPL book sale

What: Join us for the Friends of RPL Fall Book Sale. Find gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and more starting at just $0.25 and $0.50.

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Rockford Public Library, 215 N. Wyman St., Rockford

Touch a Truck and Trunk or Treat

What: Dress in costumes to explore firetrucks, construction vehicles, see K-9 dogs and more.

When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Machesney Town Center, 8750 N. Second St., Machesney Park

Cost: Free

Jazz by Devon Sandridge

What: These Chicago-based musicians will showcase swinging jazz standards, Latin stylings, bebop and blues.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 415 N. Church St., Rockford

Cost: $15; $6 for students; $12 in advance

Main Street Trick or Treat

What: Join downtown Rockton businesses along Main and Hawick Streets and beyond to celebrate Halloween with trick or treating and costumes. MembersAlliance Credit Union will host a booth outside Village Hall. There will be a haunted house in Settlers Park, a corn maze and a petting zoo. Rockton Inn Pub & Grub hosts a family-friendly party on their second floor.

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: 111 W. Main St., Rockton

Trunk or Treat at Holiday Inn Express Loves Park

What: Bring the family for festive trunks giving away candy and Halloween goodies in the parking lot. Wear your costume.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: Holiday Inn and Express & Suites –Rockford, 7552 Park Place, Loves Park

Cost: Free

Coming next week

Guided Hike

What: Seward Bluffs boasts woodland, stream and dolomite cliffs. It is home to many northern relic species as well as a good spring wildflower display. The 400 acres in the western portion is beautiful undulating restored prairie and oak-savanna. Seward Bluffs is famous for its display of colorful fall foliage. Plan on mixed terrain — paved, grass trail, some include/decline. Leashed pets allowed. RSVP online.

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Where: Seward Bluffs Forest Preserve, 16999 Comly Road, Seward

Cost: Free

Researching Swedish Family History

What: Take a deep dive into researching your Swedish Family History with Maureen Brady. Swedish records provide a rich resource for identifying your Swedish ancestors. This presentation will include a brief historical overview, naming patterns and customs, finding the Swedish parish, parish records, online resources and research libraries.

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Where: Nordic Cultural Center, 404 S. Third St., Rockford

Cost: $10.00 donation in support of the Erlander Home Museum

Halloween Bingo

What: This is a kid-friendly event so bring the kids for 10 rounds of bingo. Balls drop at 7 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Where: Rockton Inn Pub & Grub, 102 E. Main St., Rockton

Cost: Free

Life is a Carnival: The Last Waltz Tour ‘24

What: This epic tour continues the tradition of capturing the excitement of The Band's 1976 concert at the famed Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. This tour celebrates the legacy of the Band's co-founder Robbie Robertson and follows the one night only concert at Kia Forum in LA on October of 2024, titled "Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson." The tour features Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $60-$80

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Looking for something to do this weekend in the Rockford area? Here are 36 upcoming events