Rockford Barbell helps kids carry the weight of life and trauma

Noah Hauser lifts a barbell high above his head, shooting his left leg forward, knee bent, and his right leg back to withstand the weight and keep balance.

His form is spot on. All around the 13-year-old Hauser, about a dozen youth ages 10 to 18 are practicing the same move.

Hauser holds the bar loaded with 60 kilos — or 132 pounds — for a triumphant moment before racking it back up.

This is the free Rockford Barbell after-school program for at-risk youth. It was made possible by funding from the Winnebago County 0.5% mental health sales tax which is up for renewal on Nov. 5 ballots.

The hour-long sessions are something Hauser looks forward to each week. But they are about more than pumping iron and exercise — Hauser and the others are learning social and emotional skills through relationship building, brief lessons, reflections, movement, weightlifting and yoga.

"I feel a lot stronger, and I have gotten a lot more confidence from this," Hauser said. "It just makes me feel better."

Rockford Barbell is just one of more than three dozen programs that might not exist without the $20 million in reimbursement funding that the tax is able to provide each year for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

It has since approval in March 2020 vastly expanded resources available across Winnebago County and Rockford for children and adults, said Mary Ann Abate, president of the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board.

"We are so fortunate to have that sales tax in our community," Abate said. "How many lives have been touched? How many points of entry and access have been opened? We have 40 new programs that never existed four years ago."

Movement + Mindfulness = Resilience

Funded with $250,000 a year for three years from the mental health sales tax, Rockford Barbell is a unique trauma-informed program. It was developed by former special education teacher Elliot Ganet, the executive director, and trauma therapist Nick Votava, a licensed social worker who coaches and provides wrap-around services for participants.

They chose Olympic-style weight lifting as their platform because it challenges the students to learn complex movements. To be successful, they have "to be mindful, to be aware of their bodies, the sensations of their bodies, to control their bodies in order to perform these these movements," Ganet said.

Part of the idea is that self-awareness will lead to self-regulation and improved decision making.

"Through movement and through improving kids' social-emotional skills, they can have better mental health," Ganet said. "They can become more resilient to traumas, to adversities and to anything that comes their way."

Does it work?

Rockford Barbell works with about 60 kids every six weeks. Many of them live with traumatic experiences, attention deficit disorder, autism, compulsions and other mental health issues.

Each of them is assessed in multiple ways to measure the success of the program. One is the use of Social Skill Improvement and Mental Health scales. Parents and staff use the tools to measure progress before and after a six-week session. On average, 73% of participants improve in at least one competency area.

Leslie Hazelbauer-Wetter of Rockford, signed her 16-year-old grandson up for the program on the recommendation of a Rockford Public Schools administrator. Hazelbauer-Wetter said that while he still has good days and bad days, he likes going to the classes, working with the other kids and seems to be learning.

"What we're hoping for is that social-emotional component that they do," Hazelbauer-Wetter said. "Also getting some physical activity, learning to work with a partner and learning to work through things when it gets hard."

'Trauma rewires the brain'

Each class begins with reflection. The kids write in a journal what the plan is for the day — usually three Olympic weightlifting techniques like the clean, the jerk or the snatch. And they do a self-check both physically and emotionally.

They rank how they are feeling on a scale of one to three. Three is a good feeling, they are glad to be in class. Two, they would rather be someplace else. Or one, they really don't want to be there today. They also rank how they are feeling physically from super-sore to feeling good and ready to lift.

Children who have experienced traumatic events often struggle with concepts of cause and effect. Things have happened outside their control and they don't expect positive outcomes even if they behave as they are supposed to, Ganet said.

"Trauma rewires the brain to think that, 'OK, I don't have control over what's gonna happen in my life. If I put in effort, it's not necessarily going to get me anything,'" Ganet said. "Using movement and using the sport of weightlifting shows them that, 'OK, I can put in effort and I will see results.'"

