Voting for the Nov. 5 election already has begun at 3 sites, including a new spot at RVC

City voters have a new way to vote this election with the opening of a third early voting site on the campus of Rock Valley College.

The site opened Monday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 1.

It's located in Room 0208A of the college's Jacobs Center for Science and Math, 3301 N. Mulford Road, and is available for registered city voters only. Winnebago County voters have their own early voting locations.

Early voting sites, along with vote-by-mail opportunities, are made available to voters across the country to increase accessibility to the polls in the days and weeks leading up to Election Day.

According to the Rockford Board of Elections, 10,500 ballots have been mailed to local residents for vote-by-mail and, as of Oct. 17, more than 4,000 people already have voted early in person.

“We encourage residents to take advantage of early voting,” Jorge Paredes, executive director of theRockford Board of Elections Commissioners, said in a news release. “By offering multiple voting locations, we hope to make it easier for Rockford residents to get out and have their voices heard.”

A lesson in civic engagement

Mathew Oakes, a professor of composition and literature at Rock Valley College, initially reached out to the Rockford Board of Election Commissioners with a request to bring a mail-in ballot drop box to the college's campus.

To his surprise, the board responded with an alternative: a fully staffed early voting site.

“Part of our objective and learning outcomes includes civic engagement.” Oakes said. “We see it as part of our role to create opportunities for not just our students, but our community at large to understand and have access to civic engagement opportunities, chief of which I think is access to the polls.”

Oakes said he initially asked for a drop box because he didn't think the college could get an early voting site.

“I was pleasantly surprised when the Board of Elections actually proposed the full, on-site early voting location,” Oakes said.

Easy access for voters

According to Paredes, the RVC site is exactly what the commission was looking for to better serve early voters.

“It’s their new science building. It has its own parking lot. There are handicap spots available. It’s on the first floor. It’s pretty easy access for voters,” Paredes said. "For anybody who lives inside the city limits of Rockford, it’s going to be a great location.”

Rockford residents who are registered to vote can cast ballots before Election Day on Nov. 5 at two other early voting locations in the city — the Rockford Board of Elections office at 301 S. Sixth St. and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St.

Early voting hours for the Board of Elections office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Early voting hours at Emmanuel Episcopal are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

For more information, visit the Rockford Board of Elections website at voterockfordil.gov .

