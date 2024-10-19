Hononegah's spectacular late pass play puts NIC-10 football race up for grabs

When Hononegah couldn’t move the ball, quarterback Dominic Kelly started running.

“He’s a playmaker,” coach Brian Zimmerman said after Kelly led Hononegah to a 22-19 win at Belvidere North to forge a tie atop the NIC-10, with both teams now 7-1. “We talked at halftime about giving him opportunities with the ball. He took advantage of those.”

Hononegah had one first down in its past five drives before Kelly started running. He converted a third-and-6 with a 9-yard run. Soon after, Hononegah reeled off six first downs in seven plays, the first three of those on Kelly runs.

“It’s because they have to worry about guys like (fullback Kurt Smith) and our amazing wide receivers. They allow me to do what I can do,” Kelly said.

That pulled Hononegah, which trailed for the first time in any game this year, within 19-14. But now Kelly had nowhere to run. And no time to, either, with Hononegah facing fourth-and-6 and out of timeouts with 1:28 to play.

So this time Kelly delivered with his arm. But his feet made it possible. Kelly scrambled for several seconds. Just when he appeared pinned in near the right sideline, he saw Brayden Lane open deep and threw a 56-yard pass to the Belvidere North 2-yard line. He then ran it in on the next play for the winning score and added a 2-point conversion pass.

“I was looking to the left and I came back to the right. I was juking. I threw it and I don’t remember anything else,” said Kelly, who had only 35 yards passing on the night before that big throw.

“The Kelly kid did a great job of extending plays,” North coach Jeff Beck said. “They are great at the scramble drill when he moves around and extends plays. Those receivers break every which way and give him a short option and a deep option. They’ve been doing it all year.”

Hononegah’s only loss this year was a forfeited win against Harlem after it used an ineligible player. The defending champs have used that as extra incentive.

“One hundred percent,” Kellys said. “That’s been on our mind since it happened. And it will be on our mind the rest of the season.”

North had taken a 19-7 lead with three straight short TD runs by backup quarterback Andrew Bucci. Bucci also set up the first two of those TDs with an 11-yard pass on third-and-9 to Nolan Benney and a perfect 39-yard pass to Nathan Alexander. Those plays gave the Blue Thunder first downs at the Hono 3- and 5-yard lines and they scored on the next play both times. A botched Hononegah punt helped North go ahead 19-7 with a third straight TD, not counting when it ran out the clock at the end of the first half.

And even after Kelly put Hononegah ahead, North almost forced overtime after Ben Bucher returned the kickoff to Hono’s 45 with 57 seconds left. A 35-yard field goal went slightly left with nine seconds left that would have forced overtime.

“We brought it to them,” Alexander said. “We just couldn’t finish.”

Zimmerman was having flashbacks to North scoring in each OT to beat Freeport in double-overtime early in the year.

“That team is so talented in short down and distance,” Zimmerman said of starting extra sessions at the 10-yard line. “To have to face them in overtime, that would have been very tough.

“We were very fortunate. We got through this with a W, but we escaped. I don’t feel like we dominated the game at all. They are a very good football team and are going to do really well in the playoffs. It’s an honor to share and be co-champs with them (if both win next week)."

Matt Trowbridge is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at mtrowbridge@rrstar.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @MattTrowbridge.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Hononegah's spectacular late pass play puts NIC-10 football race up for grabs