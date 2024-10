On the market: This Rockford area home is on the market for $275,000

Address : 6933 Canter Court, Rockford

Property description : This four-bedroom, two-bathroom bi-level home on a cul-de-sac sits on .65 acres. This home has an open foyer, sliders to the deck, a private backyard, an open staircase, a family room, a wood-burning fireplace, built-ins, a wet bar, laundry, mechanical rooms, an open concept living room, a formal dining room and an updated kitchen. The primary bedroom has hardwood floors, a large walk-in closet and access to the full hall bathroom with a linen closet and dual vanity sink. Updates include central air in 2022, water heater in 2024, well pump in 2022. All appliances stay. Attached, two-car garage. County taxes.

Asking price: $275,000

Listing agent: Kathy Heeren-Ellis, Gambino Realtors, 815-708-4061

