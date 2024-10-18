Opinion: Public invited to support domestic violence prevention efforts in Rockford area

This year, the 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council celebrated 30 years of community collaboration in Boone and Winnebago Counties.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority funds Family Violence Coordinating Councils to provide a forum to improve the institutional, professional, and community response to interpersonal violence, including child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse and sexual assault.

The councils seek to provide education and increase awareness to professionals and community members through training, community events, and project implementation.

Established in 1994, the 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council (FVCC) has been the impetus behind many of our community's innovative strategies to address domestic violence, such as our nationally-recognized Domestic Violence Coordinated Court, annual Hands Around the Courthouse event during Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, and Children's Safe Harbor, our local supervised visitation and safe exchange center.

Judge Jennifer J. Clifford serves as our local council chair and also serves as co-chair of the council for the state of Illinois.

The council also is responsible for hosting multiple events throughout October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, February for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and April for Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

This October, the Family Violence Coordinated Council will host a virtual lunch and learn series and sponsor a "Wear Purple Day" on Oct. 17 to raise awareness around domestic violence. Winnebago County will end the month with its annual Shining the Light on Domestic Violence Ceremony on Oct. 29 at Crusader Community Health on West State Street.

The Family Violence Coordinated Council is an example of a Coordinated Community or Multi-Disciplinary Team Response, a type of response shown as a promising practice for addressing and preventing family violence.

Community members, including advocacy agencies, healthcare workers, clergy, law enforcement, educators, court employees, judges, prosecutors, probation officers, and government officials, comprise six subcommittees tasked with identifying gaps and improving the response to family violence.

This multi-disciplinary collaboration has led to the growth of Winnebago County’s Domestic Violence Coordinated Court, which has expanded in the last year to include two criminal court rooms and a dedicated protective order court.

Established in 2012, the Domestic Violence Coordinated Court serves as a Domestic Violence Mentor Court, tasked with providing technical assistance and support to jurisdictions nationwide looking to develop or enhance their court response to domestic violence matters.

To date, the court and its related projects have received over $9 million in federal funding from the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women.

The Family Violence Coordinating Council and Domestic Violence Coordinated Courts are just two examples of how community professionals come together every day to improve the system and court response to interpersonal violence.

We hope you will join us for one of the many events this month to acknowledge the work being done in our community to prevent violence and support and honor those affected by abuse.

Nicole Ticknor is a licensed professional counselor, certified domestic violence professional and certified court manager. She is a deputy court administrator for the 17th Judicial Circuit and a long-standing member of the Family Violence Coordinating Council. For more information, visit the 17th Judicial Circuit's Family Violence Coordinating Council Facebook page or the Court’s website at illinois17th.com .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Opinion: Public invited to support domestic violence prevention efforts in Rockford area