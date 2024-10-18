Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rockford Register Star

    Opinion: The Democratic Party has clearly nominated the best choice

    By Paula Coulahan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOFfS_0wBuSwxy00

    On Jan. 6, 2021, I stopped by my parents’ grave site on the way home from work.

    I got out of the car and stood over their grave stones. It was brutally cold. The trees looked stark and violent. I said, “I’d tell you what happened today, but you’d never believe it.” I got in my car and drove away.

    My parents were proud Americans, descendants of Swedish and Irish immigrants who knew hardship and hard work, loved their community and gave to others in endless ways. They were “dyed in the wool” union Democrats. They knew, and loved, all of our neighborhood families. Ours was a true working class neighborhood that had boasted WWII Victory Gardens across the street from our house when my father was young.

    Never, in their wildest dreams could my parents have imagined some of the events of recent history in America: the violent insurrection in our Capitol; Charlottesville; the election of a president who would disrespect veterans or mock a reporter with a disability from the bully pulpit.

    More: Your turn: Hey, Stellantis, a deal is a deal. Open the Belvidere plant now

    One of the things my parents taught me was to respect the president, no matter which party won. They also expected that presidents would conduct themselves with a certain decorum. They held dinner table discussions about how the president is just a person too, with a family, hopes and dreams, and one of the hardest jobs in the world. They analyzed. They empathized.

    When President Ronald Reagan had surgery, my parents wrote him a letter wishing him well and relating it to my father’s own experience. The president wrote back and sent a heartfelt letter that seemed he must have written and signed it personally. My father, the lifelong union Democrat, was thrilled. “We’re more alike than we are different.” (President Barack Obama).

    Following demonstrations regarding George Floyd’s murder, I wrote to Representative Adam Kinzinger addressing policing and expressing concern. He wrote a two-page reply explaining his own concerns and his plan to address the issues that were made clear by public outcry. It arrived not in email, but in the mailbox.

    Kinzinger was a true representative of the people, no matter party affiliation, and it is the Republican Party’s loss that he walked away from politics, except for occasional appearances.

    Kinzinger would have made a great Republican nominee for president. Unfortunately, some in the party have veered so far to the right that they don't recognize someone who would serve the best interests of the country at large.

    Now it is time for all American voters to think about the expectations for “presidential” behavior.

    Do we want a president who bad mouths veterans and disparages immigrants?

    Do we want a president who dismisses the Constitution and feels he is above the law?

    Do we want a president who responded to this question — “What do you think is the biggest threat to car manufacturing?” with the answer “Nuclear weapons?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371mxg_0wBuSwxy00

    The Democratic Party has nominated the person who is clearly the best choice, Vice President Kamala Harris.

    As a lawyer, former Attorney General of California, former senator, and Vice President, she has the first-hand experience and knowledge it takes to be a resilient and successful president and to solve complex problems.

    She leads with strength, clarity and intelligence. She is a compassionate leader who cares about all Americans.

    In November, vote your conscience.

    Remember, it’s not about just you and me. Democracy is about giving all Americans a chance to live in freedom and improve their lives. If it wasn’t, it wouldn't be worth saving.

    Paula Coulahan of Rockford is a journalist and retired educator who belongs to Everytown for Gun Safety/Moms Demand Action and Sandy Hook Promise.

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Opinion: The Democratic Party has clearly nominated the best choice

    Comments / 101
    Add a Comment
    Susan Shaffer
    1h ago
    if they nominated the best, who is the worst?
    Kenneth Johns
    4h ago
    another puppet head
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Black voters in Georgia voice support for Trump ahead of election: 'A man of his word'
    Fox News21 hours ago
    Harris makes last-ditch appeal to disenchanted Republicans
    The Hill19 hours ago
    "Not deranged to fear this": Scarborough urges voters to take Trump at his word
    Salon23 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Photo Essay: Kamala Harris Rally in Bucks County Showcases Republican Supporters Who Are Putting ‘Country Over Party’
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Bret Baier Says He Made A ‘Mistake’ In Kamala Harris Interview, Played Wrong Trump Clip
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post16 days ago
    2024 election guide: Propositions on the ballot in Arizona and Pima County
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Billionaire investor says Wall Street 'very convinced' Trump will win 2024 election
    Fox Business1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy