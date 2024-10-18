Opinion: The Democratic Party has clearly nominated the best choice

On Jan. 6, 2021, I stopped by my parents’ grave site on the way home from work.

I got out of the car and stood over their grave stones. It was brutally cold. The trees looked stark and violent. I said, “I’d tell you what happened today, but you’d never believe it.” I got in my car and drove away.

My parents were proud Americans, descendants of Swedish and Irish immigrants who knew hardship and hard work, loved their community and gave to others in endless ways. They were “dyed in the wool” union Democrats. They knew, and loved, all of our neighborhood families. Ours was a true working class neighborhood that had boasted WWII Victory Gardens across the street from our house when my father was young.

Never, in their wildest dreams could my parents have imagined some of the events of recent history in America: the violent insurrection in our Capitol; Charlottesville; the election of a president who would disrespect veterans or mock a reporter with a disability from the bully pulpit.

One of the things my parents taught me was to respect the president, no matter which party won. They also expected that presidents would conduct themselves with a certain decorum. They held dinner table discussions about how the president is just a person too, with a family, hopes and dreams, and one of the hardest jobs in the world. They analyzed. They empathized.

When President Ronald Reagan had surgery, my parents wrote him a letter wishing him well and relating it to my father’s own experience. The president wrote back and sent a heartfelt letter that seemed he must have written and signed it personally. My father, the lifelong union Democrat, was thrilled. “We’re more alike than we are different.” (President Barack Obama).

Following demonstrations regarding George Floyd’s murder, I wrote to Representative Adam Kinzinger addressing policing and expressing concern. He wrote a two-page reply explaining his own concerns and his plan to address the issues that were made clear by public outcry. It arrived not in email, but in the mailbox.

Kinzinger was a true representative of the people, no matter party affiliation, and it is the Republican Party’s loss that he walked away from politics, except for occasional appearances.

Kinzinger would have made a great Republican nominee for president. Unfortunately, some in the party have veered so far to the right that they don't recognize someone who would serve the best interests of the country at large.

Now it is time for all American voters to think about the expectations for “presidential” behavior.

Do we want a president who bad mouths veterans and disparages immigrants?

Do we want a president who dismisses the Constitution and feels he is above the law?

Do we want a president who responded to this question — “What do you think is the biggest threat to car manufacturing?” with the answer “Nuclear weapons?"

The Democratic Party has nominated the person who is clearly the best choice, Vice President Kamala Harris.

As a lawyer, former Attorney General of California, former senator, and Vice President, she has the first-hand experience and knowledge it takes to be a resilient and successful president and to solve complex problems.

She leads with strength, clarity and intelligence. She is a compassionate leader who cares about all Americans.

In November, vote your conscience.

Remember, it’s not about just you and me. Democracy is about giving all Americans a chance to live in freedom and improve their lives. If it wasn’t, it wouldn't be worth saving.

Paula Coulahan of Rockford is a journalist and retired educator who belongs to Everytown for Gun Safety/Moms Demand Action and Sandy Hook Promise.

