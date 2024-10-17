Looking for something to do this weekend in the Rockford area? Here are 30 upcoming events

The weekend brings Killers of Kill Tony, The Awakening Tour and Fall on the Farm, along with fundraisers, live music, Halloween activities and more to the Rockford area.

Spooky Science

What: Grab a costume and visit trick-or-treat stations, play with glow-in-the-dark slime, mix up some potions and watch some spooky demonstrations. Pose with friends and family at picture spots.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $9; $3 for members

An Evening of Classic Country with Chris Bigford

What: Country singer/songwriter, Chris Bigford made Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada home for more than 30 years, winning multiple accolades. In 2012, Chris moved to San Jose, Calif. Performing solo, he met and hooked up with local group, Running With Scissors. Together they recorded Chris’s first-ever full-length CD, “Chris Bigford and The Running With Scissors Band.”

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: The Music Box, 218 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $12.57

Avalon String Quartet

What: On his visit to Iowa in 1893, Czech composer Antonin Dvorak said that in the African American melodies “I discover all that is needed for a great and noble school of music.” Two separate programs, American Voices, will explore music in the Americas since that time.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 415 N. Church St., Rockford

Cost: $25; $6 for students

Northeast Family YMCA Trunk or Treat

What: This event for members and the community features themed trunks around the walking path in the back of the facility for trick or treating plus a contest to vote for your favorite trunk. Inflatables and other games and activities will also be available for kids.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Northeast Family YMCA, 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park

Cost: Free

The Claudettes

What: Grounded in roots music yet pushing the boundaries of indie pop and rock, the Claudettes are writing the most riveting chapter of their story. Pianist/songwriter Johnny Iguana formed the Claudettes with drummer Michael Caskey, dazzling with the barrelhouse bravura of their 2013 debut Infernal Piano Plot…HATCHED!

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Mary’s Place, 602 N. Madison St., Rockford

Ice Hogs $2 Beer Night

What: Get $2 beer or soft drinks while enjoying IceHogs hockey as they take on the Milwaukee Admirals. Every Friday Rockford IceHogs home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring select $2 cans of beer at concession areas through the end of the second intermission.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $22-$40

Frosty Fridays

What: Frosty Fridays offer discounted indoor public ice skating sessions Fridays from October through April. Admission includes skate rental; no discount coupons accepted. The events also feature music by a DJ, and concession food specials for purchase.

When: 7-9 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 18 – April 25, 2025

Where: Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N. Perryville Road, Loves Park

Cost: $10

La Jaula (Noche Latina)

What: DJ Acid plays the latest in Latin music hits along with traditional Cumbia, Bachata, Reggaton, Merengue, Salsa, Zapateado, Pereo Y mas. Drag pop up performances led by La Mira. TacosnMadres food truck will be outside for your taco fix. Event is each third Friday of the month.

When: Friday, Oct. 18

Where: The Office Niteclub, 513 E. State St., Rockford

The Thorn

What: The Thorn tells the epic story of God's love for the world and the spiritual battle for all humanity. Often described as cirque meets the passion of Jesus, The Thorn combines dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, and emotionally powerful performances. The Thorn will engage audiences in the ultimate story of love, sacrifice, and redemption.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $50-$100

Children’s Dia de los Muertos workshop

What: Make sugar skulls, mini ofrendas, tissue flowers and edible skeletons in this children’s workshop celebrating and teaching about Day of the Dead.

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford

Cost: Suggested donation of $10

Edward David Anderson Album Release

What: Journeyman, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Edward David Anderson will perform and release his new album, Still the River, on his own Black Dirt Records. His career has spanned three decades.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: The Music Box, 218 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $18.85

Family Yoga at the Dells

What: Enjoy a family-friendly yoga session with Cassie Piske, who will introduce poses that help center and ground your family for a great week ahead. For all ages and abilities. Bring your own mats and water bottles.

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Cost: $20 per family; $15 for member families

Third Annual Hallo’deen Family Golf Event

What: The family-friendly evening will include Halloween-themed games, glow mini-putt, marshmallow long drive contest, golf cart rides on the haunted course, pumpkin decorating, treats and hot cider. Costumes are encouraged. No golf clubs are needed. Check in at the golf shop.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Aldeen Golf Club & Practice Centre, 1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

Cost: $20; tickets must be purchased in advance

Killers of Kill Tony

What: "Killers of Kill Tony" is a standup lineup featuring regulars and fan-favorites from "Kill Tony," the #1 live podcast in the world. "Killers of Kill Tony" showcases the diverse talent pool of comedians who have graced the stage of "Kill Tony" with their wit, humor, and unique comedic styles. Stand up comedy sets by Kam Patterson, David Lucas, Hans Kim, David Jolly and Jessie "Jetski" Johnson.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $36-$46

Randy Sabien

What: Randy Sabien, nationally acclaimed fiddle wizard with Rockford roots will perform. Goodwill donations from the audience pay musicians and help to defray the church's event hosting costs.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Spring Creek United Church of Christ, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Cost: Suggested donation of $10

Atwood Park in the Outdoors: Leafy Masterpieces

What: Hike amid the brilliant colors of autumn with staff and collect fallen leaves to create a leafy masterpiece with different mediums in addition to the leaves. Pre-registration recommended. Arrive at the north entrance and meet at the Atwood Center. Events are rain or shine; wear closed-toed and closed-heeled footwear.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Atwood Center, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford

Cost: Free

The Awakening Tour

What: Casting Crowns, We The Kingdom, Mac Powell, Katy Nichole, Terrian, and David Leonard perform. This isn't just a concert; it's a spiritual awakening, a gathering of souls united in the joy of music and the power of faith.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $15-$71

Third Annual Twisted Crypt Trunk or Treat

What: Bring your little pirates, princesses, monsters and super heroes for some candy. This is a fun, non-scary, community event in the Twisted Crypt Haunted House parking lot.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Twisted Crypt Haunted House, 5420 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free

Flannel Daze

What: The band will cover 90s hit songs.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Splitters Bar & Grill Cafe, 5318 N. Second St., Loves Park

Indie Book Discussion

What: October’s Maze Books Indie Book Club Pick is Lynnell Edwards’ 2024 collection of poetry, “The Bearable Slant of Light” (Red Hen Press). Join author/poet Lynnell Edwards and Rockford Poet Laureate Jenna Goldsmith for a discussion about the book. Physical copies of the book can be purchased at Maze Books or online.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Maze Books, 406 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Tractor Trunk or Treat

What: Come trick-or-treat, enjoy games and music, and participate in the silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Prizes for best decorated car or tractor. Food available for purchase. Preview Old Grouch Day.

When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Paulson’s Ag Museum of Argyle, 6950 Belvidere Road, Caledonia

Cost: Free admission

RVCU Pumpkin Pop-Up

What: Enjoy fun for the whole family with games, pumpkins and Halloween candy.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Rock Valley Credit Union, 11280 Forest Hills Road, Machesney Park

It’s Not Stock Fest

What: Truck Show and Shine at noon plus Diesel Truck Sled Pulls at 2 p.m., power sports vendors, food and a beer tent.

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 Illinois 76, Belvidere

Cost: $20

Return of the Living Toast

What: Tawdry Toast's Annual Graveside Attraction is back from the dead. Enjoy a night of Tawdry Terror and Ghoulish Delights with live music by Disco Mountain, Dystology & Gilded Cages starting at 8:30 p.m. Come dressed to kill and take part in the annual costume contest or sling some paint in the pumpkin painting competition. Dance, chill and enjoy nostalgic vibes. Proceeds go to maintaining the space for community to enjoy. This is an event for adults only and a BYOB event. No underage drinking will be permitted.

When: 8 p.m. – midnight Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Tawdry Toast Arcade, 406 Seventh St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission; donations humbly accepted and greatly appreciated

Wicked Elite Annual Boo Bash and Trunk or Treat

What: This annual event includes food trucks, fun, candy and more.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Wicked Elite Cheer, 5512 Elevator Road, Roscoe

Cost: Free admission

October 2024 Toy Show

What: The first Northern Illinois Toy Show of the 2024-2025 season includes more than 60 tables of toys. The majority of vendors will have diecast for sale but there should be a variety of toys. There will be concessions available, with all proceeds benefiting Life Church.

When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Life Church Assembly of God, 5910 Elevator Road, Roscoe

Cost: $3; free for age 15 and younger

Fall on the Farm

What: Admission includes include a wagon ride, corn maze, petting zoo, inflatables, straw slide, pumpkin launch and photo opportunities. Additional paid activities include pick your own pumpkin, face painting, s’mores and new barrel train rides. Full experience package rate is $20.

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Sarver Children’s Farm, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford

Cost: $12 admission; free for age two and younger; some activities require an additional fee

Frenchman’s Frolic

What: See and learn about a pre-1850’s Rendezvous Camp featuring blacksmithing, black powder shooting, rope making, period crafts and educational workshops.

When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Macktown Living History, 2221 Freeport Road, Rockton

Cost: Free admission; donations welcomed

Harvest Harmony Day

What: Celebrate the end of the fall harvest season with Farmers Rising with heirloom corn grinding and cornbread sampling, herbal tincture making, three sisters soup sampling and guided garden winter preparation talks at 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m. Plus, learn about the magic of decomposition with Nettle Curbside Compost and take a self-guided hike on the woodland trails. Please RSVP in advance so there will be enough supplies. This program is best suited for ages 8 and older, but all ages are welcome.

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit

Cost: Free admission

Stayin Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

What: Stayin’ Alive offers audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,’” “How Deep is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive.” They also perform softer poetic ballads such as “Words” and “To Loves Somebody.” Stayin Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and imagery. This is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $25-$165

Coming next week

Design, Luck and the Rockford Peaches

What: Barbara Gregorich, author of the 1993 book, Women at Play: The Story of Women in Baseball, will speak about how and why she decided to research women baseball players and how her research for the historically significant, but always elusive, Maud Nelson led her across fifty years and half of the U.S. — inevitably culminating with Rose Gacioch and the magnificent Rockford Peaches.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

Where: Fisher Chapel at Rockford University, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free

Ernest: Legalize Country Music Road Show

What: Nashville's most unpredictable hitmaker Ernest is “The Charmer” (MusicRow): a triple threat talent who “creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar) and one of Music City's defining artist-writers who continues to push and challenge the artistic status quo. The 2X ACM Award nominee, 2X CMA Triple Play Award winner, and2022 / 2023 Variety Hitmaker fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, crafting a twist-heavy verse style that's become his signature.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

Where: Hard Rock Casino Rockford, 7801 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $20-$170

Rockford Police Department Trunk or Treat

What: There will be lots of candy, both fun and scary trunks, and prizes.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

Where: Rockford Police Department, 501 Seventh St., Rockford

Cost: Free

Sesame Street Live

What: Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to the neighborhood to say hello at Sesame Street Live. Say hello, sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying surprises along the way.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $35-$75

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Looking for something to do this weekend in the Rockford area? Here are 30 upcoming events