A Walk in the Park is an ongoing series from Rockford Register Star photographer Kara Hawley, who plans to explore the Rockford area — one park at a time — to capture all of the beauty and recreation Rockford area parks have to offer. If you have a suggestion of a park she should visit, email her at kghawley@gannett.com .

Atwood Park has a little something for everyone. It's rich with history, has an abundance of biodiversity and wildlife, is home to an education center and has a birds of prey exhibit. There are several multi-use trails for hikers, bikers and cross-country skiers.

Atwood is located south of Rockford, straddling the banks of the Kishwaukee River with 334 acres of natural land.

More: A Walk in the Park: Rockford park is well known for its disc golf courses

Founded: 1957

Address: 7074 Rydberg Rd, Rockford, IL 61109

Acres: 334

Key amenities: Atwood has an education center. It has five miles of trail and a project is underway to expand that to 20 miles. There's a rentable lodge with bathrooms. And the park is home to a Bird of Prey exhibit that's open to the public every Saturday.

History: Atwood Park is located within the site of Camp Grant, a U.S. Army training and orientation facility that was operational from 1917 to 1946. The Rockford Park District purchased Atwood Park in 1956.

For more: Visit atwoodpark.org call 815-966-8747.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: A Walk in the Park: Atwood is alive with birds of prey exhibit, wildlife, winding trails