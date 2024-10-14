Rockford area animal shelter runs at-capacity, celebrates $2.4 million renovation

Winnebago County Animal Services celebrated the conclusion of long-awaited upgrades to its facility Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s a great day for Winnebago County to have this expansion officially open.” said Joe Chiarelli, chairman of the Winnebago County Board. “It’s increased by 4,000 square feet, which I learned today is already at full capacity. It’s a constant need. We have a lot of animals that come in here for care.”

While the facility at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford got a 4,385-square-feet addition, the $2.4 million renovation focused heavily on upgrades to existing spaces and making sure the shelter is able to provide adequate accommodations for the animals in need.

The project included the addition of three new dog rooms, new cat enclosures, an exam room, exercise yards, a new intake area and an improved customer service area.

“Currently, we’re housing approximately 100 dogs and 70 cats.” Animal Services Administrator Jennifer Stacy said. “That’s more than we want to hold, for them to have double sided cages and the space that they need.”

To help with the constant flow of animals, Winnebago County Animal Services hosts promotions for adoptions and partnerships with several PetSmart locations to help increase the chances of animals getting adopted.

“We have to make sure adoption needs are met.” Chiarelli said. “We just added 4,000 square feet, and it’s already full again.”

The project was funded through the American Rescue Plan and approved by the Winnebago County Board.

Huffman Keel Partners, a development company operating out of Wisconsin, helped manage the project by providing assistance with budgeting, scheduling and coordination.

“Expenses on a project like this include soft costs, such as architectural costs, permitting fees with the city, contractor costs, and fixture costs for all of the cages and equipment that goes into the new space.” said Jeff Duesterbeck, project manager for Huffman Keel Partners.

“I think we’re done for now.” Stacy said in reference to future renovations. “We’ll focus now on different workflows and things like that.”

Winnebago County Animal Services cares for an average of 4,000 animals a year. It is the sole government-run animal services organization, serving all of the municipalities in the county.

The public is encouraged to visit animal services to see the updated facility and perhaps adopt an animal. Winnebago County Animals Services is waiving adoption fees on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call (815) 319-4100 or visit winnebagoanimals.org

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford area animal shelter runs at-capacity, celebrates $2.4 million renovation