What's next for Rockford's La Onda? Behind the scenes work, fundraising and more fun

How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

La Onda would like to thank The Rockford Register Star for this opportunity during Hispanic Heritage Month to highlight Latino leaders, local events, and different aspects of the Rockford Latino community.

We appreciate their commitment for Latino voices to be heard.

In addition, our thanks extend to many in the community for their support to bring La Onda to life, particularly Ethnic Heritage Museum, Comprehensive Community Solutions, Southwest Ideas for Today and Tomorrow, Rudy Valdez, Armando Cardenas, Linda Zuba, Gloria Cardenas Cudia, and countless other community leaders.

In the coming months, there will be much rumble behind the scenes with the growth of the executive board and the organization. We will also be busy planning events.

Go Rockford gave La Onda the opportunity to raise funds by hosting a beer tent at Stroll on State from 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30. Volunteers are needed. You only need to be 21 years or older. You do not have to be BASSET trained. To volunteer and to know available shifts, please email Patricia Chávez, patricia.chavez3336@gmail.com .

Starting the new year, keep an out for La Onda at Spring Art Scene 2025. South Main Mercado 2025 will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025. We will continue the following month in July 2025 with a Frida Fest that will celebrate all month with various activities honoring Frida Kahlo. More details to follow in the coming months.

To volunteer for or sponsor any of these events, please email Patricia Chávez, patricia.chavez3336@gmail.com .

Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: What's next for Rockford's La Onda? Behind the scenes work, fundraising and more fun