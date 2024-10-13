Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rockford Register Star

    Rockford offers several ways to celebrate and learn more about Dia de los Muertos

    By Patricia Chavez Jimenez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzvJX_0w54d9cX00

    How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

    In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

    National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

    First and foremost, Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is not Mexican Halloween, and even though the two share traditions of costumes and parades, that is where their likeness ends.

    Unlike the terror and mischief of Halloween, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life that bursts with color and joy and demonstrates love and respect for our deceased loved ones.

    Although Dia de los Muertos is now celebrated throughout Latin America, the holiday originated over 3,000 years ago among the Mexica and other Nahua peoples in Mexico. Their view of life was cyclical and considered death an ever-present part of life.

    On Dia de los Muertos, it is believed that the border between the real world and the spirit world dissolve. Those on earth prepare for the arrival of their deceased family and friends by having an ofrenda, which often time is a decorated table with candles, cempasuchil (marigolds), the favorite foods and drink of the deceased and other offerings.

    More: Chicago couture designer and boutique owner has roots in Hispanic heritage and Rockford

    A prominent feature of Dia de los Muertos is the calaca (skeleton) and calaveras (skulls) that were influenced by the Mexican cartoonist and printer, José Guadalupe Posadas. Although his creation of las calaveras had nationalist and political origins mocking the life of the rich and the desertion of indigenous culture, his La Calavera Catrina (Elegant Skull), became one of the most recognizable icons for Dia de los Muertos.

    Rockford residents can find several Dia de los Muertos celebrations throughout the city.

    Heritage Museum Park will host a mini ofrenda family workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1129 S. Main St, Rockford. They will also have their annual Community Ofrenda from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. Visitors are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones to be on display for a week. Decor donations are welcome. For more information, call 815-962-7402 or visit ethnicheritagemuseum.org .

    Domingos en el Parque will host a Day of the Dead event from noon to 8 p.m. Oct 27 at the UW Health Sports Factory. The Rockford Public Library will have a sugar skull workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and the Nicholas Conservatory will have an adult-only Noche de las Calaveras event Nov. 1 and a family friendly event Nicholas at Night: Dia de los Muertos from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

    Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford offers several ways to celebrate and learn more about Dia de los Muertos

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    'Dark Shadows' Actor John Lasell Dies at 95: A Look Back at His Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy