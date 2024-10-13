Rockford offers several ways to celebrate and learn more about Dia de los Muertos

How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

First and foremost, Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is not Mexican Halloween, and even though the two share traditions of costumes and parades, that is where their likeness ends.

Unlike the terror and mischief of Halloween, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life that bursts with color and joy and demonstrates love and respect for our deceased loved ones.

Although Dia de los Muertos is now celebrated throughout Latin America, the holiday originated over 3,000 years ago among the Mexica and other Nahua peoples in Mexico. Their view of life was cyclical and considered death an ever-present part of life.

On Dia de los Muertos, it is believed that the border between the real world and the spirit world dissolve. Those on earth prepare for the arrival of their deceased family and friends by having an ofrenda, which often time is a decorated table with candles, cempasuchil (marigolds), the favorite foods and drink of the deceased and other offerings.

A prominent feature of Dia de los Muertos is the calaca (skeleton) and calaveras (skulls) that were influenced by the Mexican cartoonist and printer, José Guadalupe Posadas. Although his creation of las calaveras had nationalist and political origins mocking the life of the rich and the desertion of indigenous culture, his La Calavera Catrina (Elegant Skull), became one of the most recognizable icons for Dia de los Muertos.

Rockford residents can find several Dia de los Muertos celebrations throughout the city.

Heritage Museum Park will host a mini ofrenda family workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1129 S. Main St, Rockford. They will also have their annual Community Ofrenda from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. Visitors are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones to be on display for a week. Decor donations are welcome. For more information, call 815-962-7402 or visit ethnicheritagemuseum.org .

Domingos en el Parque will host a Day of the Dead event from noon to 8 p.m. Oct 27 at the UW Health Sports Factory. The Rockford Public Library will have a sugar skull workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and the Nicholas Conservatory will have an adult-only Noche de las Calaveras event Nov. 1 and a family friendly event Nicholas at Night: Dia de los Muertos from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford offers several ways to celebrate and learn more about Dia de los Muertos