    • Rockford Register Star

    Rockford Auburn grad hopes to go from Youth Poet to a career in media production

    By Patricia Chavez Jimenez,

    2 days ago

    How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

    In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

    National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

    “I’ve this

    hair, spiraling out

    of a mind soleado,

    and

    I grab it —

    pull myself up through it

    looping around dreamscapes

    girasol

    a name I ought to capture”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O0DH_0w4BfFn700

    That is the poem Giulyana Gamero shared when asked for a poem for Hispanic Heritage Month.

    She states she chose this poem because it showcases her desire to hold onto imagination alongside her culture.

    Besides being an outlet for self-expression of her background, her culture and her perspective, she states poetry is who she is.

    Daughter of a Mexican father and Puerto Rican mother, she was born in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and raised in Rockford.

    Gamero began writing poetry at the young age of 11 years old. Her talent was first published in 2015 and 2016 in the Young American Poetry Digest.

    Her accolades continued in 2022 when Gamero was named the City of Rockford Youth Poet.

    She has continued publishing as recently as 2023 in The Lamron, a school newspaper for the State University of New York, Geneseo, where she is currently a sophomore communications major.

    Besides her studies, you can find Gamero on campus working on an episodic radio drama, “Sunflower Story Hour,” on 89.3 WGSU-FM, the college radio station. She also continues to work alongside The Lamron to create an advice column.

    When inquiring about her future after college, Gamero hopes to enter the world of media production, whether it be film, audio, and/or screenwriting. She is a 2023 Auburn High School graduate.

    Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford Auburn grad hopes to go from Youth Poet to a career in media production

