Rockford man helped families adjust to life in US while still celebrating their roots

How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

Ramiro Ramirez may not be a name that sounds familiar lately, but his impact on the Latino community in Rockford has been significant since the early 1980s. Ramirez’s contributions were many that ranged from Hispanic social clubs to the local Hispanic entertainment industry.

The Hispanic Cultural House was created by Ramirez and other parents of children in the school district’s bilingual program. Their mission was to cultivate Latino culture and literature, as well as participate in social functions where they displayed their homeland traditions. The Hispanic Cultural House also sponsored a Colombian and Mexican dancing group that performed at several local functions, such as festivals and parades throughout the Rockford area.

Ramirez was also a founding and active member of Club Colombia and La Casa de la Cultura, which were two social clubs aimed to preserve the Latino heritage.

In the 1980s, Ramirez’s involvement also extended to the Rockford Hispanic entertainment scene.

Ronda-Latino Americana was created and hosted by Ramirez. The now defunct radio program would go live on a nightly basis on 1520 WLUV AM. Ramirez was also instrumental in bringing movies to the Midway Theatre in downtown Rockford and international music bands to different social halls.

After retirement from Chrysler in 2004, Ramirez continued helping the community by offering free transition classes designed for new arrivals to the country. He taught topics on American life, culture and traditions. Nowadays, Ramiro spends his free time continuing to make memories with his family.

Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

