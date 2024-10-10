Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rockford Register Star

    Rockford man helped families adjust to life in US while still celebrating their roots

    By Patricia Chavez Jimenez,

    2 days ago

    How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

    In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

    National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

    Ramiro Ramirez may not be a name that sounds familiar lately, but his impact on the Latino community in Rockford has been significant since the early 1980s. Ramirez’s contributions were many that ranged from Hispanic social clubs to the local Hispanic entertainment industry.

    The Hispanic Cultural House was created by Ramirez and other parents of children in the school district’s bilingual program. Their mission was to cultivate Latino culture and literature, as well as participate in social functions where they displayed their homeland traditions. The Hispanic Cultural House also sponsored a Colombian and Mexican dancing group that performed at several local functions, such as festivals and parades throughout the Rockford area.

    Ramirez was also a founding and active member of Club Colombia and La Casa de la Cultura, which were two social clubs aimed to preserve the Latino heritage.

    In the 1980s, Ramirez’s involvement also extended to the Rockford Hispanic entertainment scene.

    Ronda-Latino Americana was created and hosted by Ramirez. The now defunct radio program would go live on a nightly basis on 1520 WLUV AM. Ramirez was also instrumental in bringing movies to the Midway Theatre in downtown Rockford and international music bands to different social halls.

    After retirement from Chrysler in 2004, Ramirez continued helping the community by offering free transition classes designed for new arrivals to the country. He taught topics on American life, culture and traditions. Nowadays, Ramiro spends his free time continuing to make memories with his family.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwDtq_0w1OIg2B00

    Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man helped families adjust to life in US while still celebrating their roots

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    First Congregational Church Celebrates a Blessing of the Animals
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy