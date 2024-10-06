Largest, free Latino concert series in northern Illinois enters 22nd year in Rockford

How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

Domingos En El Parque (Sundays In The Park) was founded by Armando Cardenas in 2002. As an active member of the Latino community, Cardenas recognized that the Rockford Park District was sponsoring summer concerts to certain segments of the community through Music in the Park at the Sinnissippi Music Shell and Levings Showcase at Levings Park. He felt there was a need to provide similar programming for the Latino community.

So he approached the Rockford Park District, and Domingos En El Parque was born.

Cardenas retired as coordinator after the 2010 season, but the venture continued with Rudy and Laura Ortiz at the helm from 2011-2014. In the 2014 season, Cardenas then approached Delia Rodriguez and Antonio Ramirez Jr. when the Ortiz couple was getting ready to end their tenure.

Entering its 22nd year, Domingos En El Parque has continued to grow thanks to the ongoing support of the Rockford Park District, and its many sponsors and supporters.

The series is directed under the leadership of Ramirez, who relies on the Domingos team and many youth and adult volunteers. Traditionally, the summer series has been held for years only at Levings Park but most recently has expanded out to the Sinnissippi Music Shell and UW Sports Factory.

Domingos En El Parque has become known as the largest free Latino concert series in northern Illinois that welcomes all people and families to enjoy. The series provides cultural entertainment for all ages and offers a venue to experience Latino heritage through music and dance in an “open air” park setting.

Along with themed events, over 30 vendors, live entertainment and kid crafts, Domingos En El Parque has gained much popularity over the years.

The series continues this month with Dia de Muertos event at UW Sports Factory on Sunday, October 26, 2024, from 12-8. Join the Domingos team for trick-o-treating, music, luchadores (Mexican wrestlers), arts vendors, and food.

Domingos en el Parque is always a free event.

Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

