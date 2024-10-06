Open in App
    On the market: This Rockford area home is on the market for $510,000

    By Kathi Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yefBp_0vwExywj00

    Address: 45 Glen Abbey Drive, Rockford

    Property description: This two-story, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is on a corner lot in the Glen Abbey neighborhood. It has 4,198 square feet of living space. Features include open concept, hardwood floors, fire place, modern chandelier, custom shelving, induction stove, center island, formal dining room, built-in china cabinet, first floor primary suite with double sink vanity, jacuzzi tub and shower and main floor laundry. Three of the remaining bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the second floor. One of these rooms is equipped as a music room with special lighting. The lower level includes a bedroom, family room, office/den and second kitchen. The home also has a steam shower fully equipped with TV and sound. Additional updates include a furnace/AC in 2022; on-demand water heater in 2021; gutters, windows and garage door in 2022-2023; and Zwave/ smart-home outlets and switches. Attached, three-car garage.

    Asking price: $510,000

    Listing agent: Catherine Fiebig, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, 815-978-5233

    This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: This Rockford area home is on the market for $510,000

