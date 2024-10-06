I am compelled to respond to a recent television ad by Joe McGraw for Congress that falsely references criminals running loose due to the end of money bail.

As we celebrate the first anniversary of the end of money bail, the reality is that crime rates and pretrial jailing are both down.

In short the Pre-trial Fairness Act, which made Illinois the first state in the nation to eliminate an ability to pay as the condition to pretrial release, has been an unqualified success.

As a former judge, McGraw should not be engaging in untrue scare tactics in order to win an election.

Moreover, blaming Congressman Sorensen for ending money bail is clearly misplaced as this was done by the Illinois legislature and not the United States Congress.

David F. Black, Rockford

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Letter: McGraw ad attempts to tarnish unqualified success of end of cash bail in Illinois