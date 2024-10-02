Mariachi Lira de Rockford plays pivotal role in keeping traditions alive and sharing them

How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

Mariachi Lira de Rockford was formed by Humberto Roman and his sons and marks a significant contribution to the cultural landscape of Rockford.

With the help of several friends and musicians, the Romans built the band to what it is today. By addressing the gap in local mariachi music, they have not only provided a platform for this vibrant art form but have also fostered a deeper appreciation for Mexican culture within the community.

Over the past decade, Mariachi Lira has played a pivotal role in celebrating traditions through performances at various events, engaging audiences with the lively rhythms and heartfelt melodies characteristic of mariachi music.

Notably, Sept 21, they were the first Mariachi to perform inside the Coronado at ¡Culturafest!

More: Hispanic Heritage Month: Rockford's Mosaico Cultural enriches while it educates

Mariachi Lira’s efforts help keep the rich heritage of mariachi alive, allowing both the Mexican community and others in Rockford to connect with and enjoy this cherished musical tradition.

As they continue to perform and share their music, Mariachi Lira contributes to a greater understanding of cultural diversity, enriching the community with the joy and spirit of Mexico's most iconic musical genre.

To book Mariachi Lira, you can visit their Facebook page, Mariachi Lira de Rockford, and send them a message for inquiries about availability, pricing, and event details.

Vic Rivera is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Mariachi Lira de Rockford plays pivotal role in keeping traditions alive and sharing them