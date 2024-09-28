Hispanic Heritage Month: Antonio Ramirez's journey started with Rockford YouthBuild

How much do you know about the history of Hispanic and Latino culture and community in Rockford?

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with La Onda, a newly-formed nonprofit organization, to help share and celebrate the impact of Hispanic and Latino people, businesses and organizations in and around the Rockford area.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day to read about the people and places that make up Rockford's Latino community.

Antonio Ramirez has impacted the Rockford community through his dedication to education, youth development, and community empowerment.

He began his journey with Rockford YouthBuild, a program that ignited his passion for service. Ramirez’s leadership has since extended to several community organizations, including the YMCA’s Black and Latino Achievers, La Voz Latina, United at Peace, Rockford Park District, Rockford Public Schools, Coalition of Latino Leaders, and South Main Mercado.

However, his service extends beyond local efforts. His involvement with YouthBuild USA sent him to El Salvador and Mexico, showcasing his commitment to global youth development.

Additionally, he plays a vital role in cultural initiatives like “Domingos en el Parque,” a program that celebrates Latino culture and promotes community unity. This event earned him the Rockford Area Arts Council award for fostering inclusivity and cultural pride.

In 2008, he was recognized with the Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s “40 under 40” Award.

Through his current employment with Alignment Rockford, Antonio has helped shape the region’s educational infrastructure.

His contributions have created a more vibrant and thriving Rockford, benefiting both its residents and business community.

Keep an eye out for more details about the “Domingos en el Parque” Day of the Dead event, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at UW Health Sports Factory, 305 S. Madison St., in Rockford.

Patricia Chavez Jimenez is a member of the newly founded La Onda board of directors. The mission of La Onda is to serve as a cultural leader for all to celebrate the heritage and diversity of the Latino identity and community throughout the Rockford area.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Hispanic Heritage Month: Antonio Ramirez's journey started with Rockford YouthBuild