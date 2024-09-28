Sudden turnaround: How Harlem fixed its run defense and is suddenly tied for NIC-10 lead

This is not the Harlem team we saw last week.

It’s not even the Harlem team we saw at halftime Friday.

But it is the Harlem team that is tied for first in the NIC-10, unbeaten after five weeks after beating Guilford 30-13.

Here’s how Harlem flipped the script from last week — and from the first half — to find itself in an unlikely tie for first place with Belvidere North at 5-0:

More: Week 4 takeaways start with Jefferson's LaShawn Gathright

Loss erased

Harlem moved into first-place in mid-week when Hononegah (now 4-1) had to forfeit its 38-14 win over Harlem two weeks ago because not all the paperwork had been approved for an unnamed transfer player at Hononegah. That player has now been approved to play for Hononegah going forward.

“It’s almost a new experience,” said defensive end Amhaad Heard, whose third-down sack forced a punt on Guilford’s first drive of the second half. “It feels great right now.”

Huskies on the run

Harlem runs even more than it used to this season, with Jim Morrow coming back as coach and switching from a spread offense to a Wing-T. But Guilford held Harlem to 19 yards on 18 carries in the first half. It was passing, with Nate Johnson throwing for 116 of his 138 yards, that kept Harlem down only 13-9 after two quarters. Guilford swarmed Jahmani Muhammad, last year’s conference rushing leader, burying him for losses on four of his 10 first-half carries.

“That’s my fault,” Morrow said. “We have some predictable sets, especially when we got to unbalanced (lines). They were really keying on those, and rightfully so. So we got away from those and put Jahmani in a lot better position to do things in balanced sets.

“All we did was play physical. We weren’t trying to get numbers any more. We were just trying to execute our scheme and get it balanced out. They were playing our unbalanced heavily and we didn’t have a good enough plan going away from it to make something happen.

More: Rockford’s greatest football games No. 5: Proving ’Harlem can be good’

Muhammad then ran for 121 yards in the second half, finishing with 148 yards and three TDs on 25 carries, including TD runs of 3 and 21 yards on the first two drives of the second half to help Harlem open a 23-13 lead.

Defensive turnaround

Harlem’s run defense had been trampled two weeks in a row. Hononegah ran for over 400 yards in that win it had to forfeit. And Jefferson, now 0-5, had LaShawn Gathright rush for 330 yards, third-most in the NIC-10’s 60-year history, in last week’s game that Harlem won 44-38 by rallying from two scores down in the fourth quarter.

Not this week. Guilford (2-3) averaged less than two yards a carry (43 yards on 23 rushes) until its final garbage-time drive in the final minute.

“Much different than the week before, huh?” Morrow said.

Much, much different.

“We stepped up,” Morrow said. “Their scheme suited our defense better. And we played at a high level tonight, contested catches and passes, rallied to the ball and played the run extremely well.”

“Even when we get down, we stick together as a team and stay disciplined,” Harlem linebacker Bryar Krieg said. I think we amazed people with how we came out this weekend. It was a lot of work. It was definitely hard. We did a lot of repetition, a lot of work on small skills. It’s about the little things. We worked on the little things vigorously all week.”

Matt Trowbridge is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at mtrowbridge@rrstar.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @MattTrowbridge.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Sudden turnaround: How Harlem fixed its run defense and is suddenly tied for NIC-10 lead