Rockford is busy with freight right now, and CDL drivers are in demand. If you like steady miles, solid pay, and being home on a schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run flatbed and heavy-haul loads across North America with late-model equipment. Good fit if you know securement, like over-dimensional/high-value freight, and want variety in your routes.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Rockford, IL (within 75 miles)

Type: Full-time, Team, Company Driver

Pay: About $1,940–$2,375 per week + weekly guarantee first 180 days

+ Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experienced) / $5,000 (inexperienced)

(experienced) / (inexperienced) Home time: Every other week

Haul no-touch, drop-and-hook freight in double pups, mostly east of the Mississippi. Strong pay, pet-friendly policy, paid orientation, and solid benefits if you like team OTR and terminal-to-terminal runs.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, Local Delivery

Pay: Average $80,000–$120,000 per year after training

Schedule: Monday–Friday, early a.m. dispatch (3:00–6:00 a.m.)

Sign-on bonus: $7,500 (with some eligibility rules)

Local foodservice route with steady weekday work and day-one benefits. Expect physical unloading, customer interaction, and a strong earnings ceiling if you don’t mind early mornings and hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can point you to similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.