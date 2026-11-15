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🚌 Rockford IL trucking jobs with multiple high‑pay CDL openings
Rockford is busy with freight right now, and CDL drivers are in demand. If you like steady miles, solid pay, and being home on a schedule, these are worth a look.
CDL A Truck Driver (Flatbed/Heavy-Haul)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run flatbed and heavy-haul loads across North America with late-model equipment. Good fit if you know securement, like over-dimensional/high-value freight, and want variety in your routes.
CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Estes
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Rockford, IL (within 75 miles)
- Type: Full-time, Team, Company Driver
- Pay: About $1,940–$2,375 per week + weekly guarantee first 180 days
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experienced) / $5,000 (inexperienced)
- Home time: Every other week
Haul no-touch, drop-and-hook freight in double pups, mostly east of the Mississippi. Strong pay, pet-friendly policy, paid orientation, and solid benefits if you like team OTR and terminal-to-terminal runs.
CDL-A Local Delivery Driver
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, Local Delivery
- Pay: Average $80,000–$120,000 per year after training
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, early a.m. dispatch (3:00–6:00 a.m.)
- Sign-on bonus: $7,500 (with some eligibility rules)
Local foodservice route with steady weekday work and day-one benefits. Expect physical unloading, customer interaction, and a strong earnings ceiling if you don’t mind early mornings and hands-on work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can point you to similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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