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🔧 Rockford Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rockford has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.
PT Custodian (Rockford Area)
- Employer: Kleen-Tech Services, LLC
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time (PT Custodian role)
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a local facility clean, safe, and orderly with general custodial work, detailed cleaning, and basic building upkeep. Good fit if you’re reliable, like routine tasks, and want steady hours in one main location.
Porter / Auto Detailer
- Employer: Anderson CDJR / Hyundai on Perryville
- Location: Rockford, IL (343 Perryville Rd.)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, paid time off
Move cars around the lot and service lane, wash and vacuum vehicles, and help keep the dealership looking sharp. Solid full-time role with benefits, and prior detailing experience is helpful but not required if you have a valid Illinois driver’s license and good customer skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one shift or opening behind a single posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.