Rockford has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kleen-Tech Services, LLC

Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time (PT Custodian role)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a local facility clean, safe, and orderly with general custodial work, detailed cleaning, and basic building upkeep. Good fit if you’re reliable, like routine tasks, and want steady hours in one main location.

Employer: Anderson CDJR / Hyundai on Perryville

Location: Rockford, IL (343 Perryville Rd.)

(343 Perryville Rd.) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, paid time off

Move cars around the lot and service lane, wash and vacuum vehicles, and help keep the dealership looking sharp. Solid full-time role with benefits, and prior detailing experience is helpful but not required if you have a valid Illinois driver’s license and good customer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one shift or opening behind a single posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.