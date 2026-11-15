Rockford’s skilled trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: CyberCoders (union manufacturing client)

CyberCoders (union manufacturing client) Location: Freeport, IL (listed under Rockford area)

(listed under Rockford area) Type: Full-time, permanent, union position

Pay: $22.00–$37.23/hour DOE + full benefits

Work in a heavy industrial plant keeping complex AC/DC systems, PLCs, and drives running smoothly. This role offers union pay, strong benefits (pension, medical, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays), and long-term stability for experienced industrial electricians.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on TIG welding with stainless and other metals, reading blueprints, and working to tight specs in a fast-paced shop. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong on safety, and like clean, precise weld work.

Employer: HYTORC

Location: Rockford, IL area (traveling role)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: Not listed

Drive a company service vehicle, visit industrial customers, and handle tool repair, calibration, and troubleshooting. Ideal if you have 3+ years mechanical/technical experience, enjoy customer interaction, and like being on the road instead of in one shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.