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Rockford
🏥 Rockford IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
4 days ago
Rockford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from school settings to hospital leadership and travel tech gigs. If you’re in healthcare and open to a move or a new challenge, these are worth a look.
School Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Rockford, IL (school-based, multiple districts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Work school hours, focus on student-centered OT in a team setting, and help write and carry out IEPs. Great if you enjoy collaborating with teachers and families and want to support kids’ independence in the classroom.
Certified Radiology Technologist – RAD Tech
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time travel assignment (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,023 – $2,085 per week (10-hour night shifts)
- Why it’s interesting: 13-week travel contract doing a mix of diagnostic, portable, C-arm and fluoro work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing deals, CE, and more through AMN.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,207/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,207 per week (10-hour night shifts, 40 hrs/week)
- Why it’s interesting: Higher weekly rate plus guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which helps keep your income steady. Coast is a well-rated travel agency with nationwide assignments.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,013/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,013 per week (10-hour nights, 40 hrs/week)
- Why it’s interesting: Travel X-ray role with day-one health, vision, dental, and 401(k) plus guaranteed hours and cancel protection. Triage leans into clear, “real talk” about pay and expectations.
Vice President Chief Medical Officer
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, salaried leadership
- Pay: $207.61 – $259.52 per hour (actual pay based on experience, skills, internal equity)
- Why it’s interesting: Senior physician leadership role shaping clinical quality, strategy, and physician engagement across the hospital. Ideal for an MD/DO with 10+ years clinical practice and 4+ years in management who wants to drive system-level impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer or agency often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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