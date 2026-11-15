Rockford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from school settings to hospital leadership and travel tech gigs. If you’re in healthcare and open to a move or a new challenge, these are worth a look.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Rockford, IL (school-based, multiple districts)

Rockford, IL (school-based, multiple districts) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Work school hours, focus on student-centered OT in a team setting, and help write and carry out IEPs. Great if you enjoy collaborating with teachers and families and want to support kids’ independence in the classroom.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time travel assignment (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,023 – $2,085 per week (10-hour night shifts)

(10-hour night shifts) Why it’s interesting: 13-week travel contract doing a mix of diagnostic, portable, C-arm and fluoro work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing deals, CE, and more through AMN.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,207 per week (10-hour night shifts, 40 hrs/week)

(10-hour night shifts, 40 hrs/week) Why it’s interesting: Higher weekly rate plus guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which helps keep your income steady. Coast is a well-rated travel agency with nationwide assignments.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,013 per week (10-hour nights, 40 hrs/week)

(10-hour nights, 40 hrs/week) Why it’s interesting: Travel X-ray role with day-one health, vision, dental, and 401(k) plus guaranteed hours and cancel protection. Triage leans into clear, “real talk” about pay and expectations.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, salaried leadership

Pay: $207.61 – $259.52 per hour (actual pay based on experience, skills, internal equity)

(actual pay based on experience, skills, internal equity) Why it’s interesting: Senior physician leadership role shaping clinical quality, strategy, and physician engagement across the hospital. Ideal for an MD/DO with 10+ years clinical practice and 4+ years in management who wants to drive system-level impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer or agency often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.