Rockford’s food scene is busy, from senior living to big-name chains and the casino. Here are several solid picks if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.45/hour

Serve meals to residents, help with dishwashing, and keep dining areas clean in a Christian retirement community. Full-time staff can get medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, PTO, 403(b), and reduced-price lunches.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a takeout/delivery-focused wing shop, guiding the team and daily operations. Good fit if you love the food & beverage world and want to grow your management career with a national brand.

Employer: Pizza Hut

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Likely Full-time (management)

Likely Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour

Run day-to-day restaurant operations, manage staff, and keep guests happy—5-day work week with one weekend day off. For 30+ hours/week, there’s health insurance with $0 copays, dental, vision, life, 401(k)/profit sharing, paid vacation, and free meals on duty.

Employer: Hard Rock International (Hard Rock Casino Rockford)

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $20/hour (listed as $20/hour in title)

Cook a wide range of dishes in a casino production kitchen, keeping plates looking sharp and stations clean. Role comes with access to a comprehensive benefits package (details on their careers site) and a lively, guest-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.