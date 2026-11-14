Rockford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options both in-store and on the road. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role backs up the Store Manager with daily operations, sales, and staffing. Good fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and want promotion-from-within, paid training, health/dental, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Rockford, IL (local territory)

Type: Not listed (field-based role)

Not listed (field-based role) Pay: $18–$20/hr + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/yr)

You’ll visit grocery and convenience stores, stock and display popular snack brands, and build relationships with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Starts at $18.00/hr

Help lead a fun, fast store where you coach the crew, run the front end, and handle opening/closing. Great if you have 2+ years of management, like a high-energy vibe, and want access to health, financial, and wellness benefits.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.35–$21.57/hr

Front-of-store role helping customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping while running store equipment and POS. Comes with medical/dental/vision (eligible on hire), 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time, holidays, and up to $5,250/year in education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.