Rockford’s manufacturing scene is busy, with solid options for both entry-level workers and experienced machine pros. Here are several local roles hiring now in Rockford, IL and nearby.

Employer: Brynolf Manufacturing, Inc.

Brynolf Manufacturing, Inc. Location: Rockford, IL (on-site)

Rockford, IL (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on entry-level training role where you learn to set up and run machines that make USA-made fasteners. Good fit if you’re reliable, like working with tools, and want to build real manufacturing skills with on-the-job training.

Employer: laborup (for a precision machining shop)

laborup (for a precision machining shop) Location: Cary / Crystal Lake, IL area (relocation from Rockford required)

Cary / Crystal Lake, IL area (relocation from Rockford required) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4x10s)

Full-time, Salary: $28–$40/hr (after 15% shift differential) + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

This role is for experienced CNC machinists who can do independent setups, read complex blueprints, and tweak G-code. Strong pay, a 4-day workweek, and room to grow across mills, lathes, and advanced equipment.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 6:00 PM–finish , overtime as needed

, Monday–Friday, , overtime as needed Salary: Starting at $20.83/hr, rising to $21.95/hr after 6 months

You’ll load/unload trucks, move pallets, and keep product flowing in a busy beverage warehouse. Good match if you have 1+ year forklift experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: Speedy Metals of Rockford

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $20.00–$21.00/hr

You’ll inspect deliveries, check packing slips, move metal with a forklift, and keep the warehouse organized. Ideal if you have 2+ years warehouse/shipping/receiving experience, can read a tape measure accurately, and want full benefits with a steady 40-hour week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills stack up fast once you get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.