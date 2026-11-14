Rockford’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring across multiple shifts. If you like hands-on work and keeping things moving, these supply chain roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.31 – $28.93/hr

Afternoon/evening shift in a distribution center, focused on cycle counts, inventory reports, and audits. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, strong attention to detail, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and 10 paid holidays).

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.31 – $28.93/hr

Night/weekend shift doing inventory accuracy, physical counts, and system audits in a distribution center. Same pay and benefits as other Kenco roles, ideal if you prefer overnights and a non-traditional schedule.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.31 – $28.93/hr

Another overnight inventory role with a mid-week start, handling cycle counts, damage tracking, and recall/hold support. Great if you want steady nights, strong benefits, and room to grow in logistics.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $22/hr (estimated range)

Hands-on warehouse role at a global water technology company, moving materials, picking orders, and loading/unloading using forklifts or cherry pickers. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, retirement plan, health benefits from day one, tuition reimbursement, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $22/hr (estimated range)

Very similar material handling role at Xylem, focused on moving, storing, and tracking inventory to support production and shipping. Good match if you have 1+ year material handling and stand-up forklift/cherry picker experience and want strong benefits and career paths.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.